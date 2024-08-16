One of
my favorite sequences in one of my fave films, Bella Tarr’s Satanstango,
concerns the village doctor. We watch him get drunk in his home, fall down in
an apparent stupor, and then get up – after which comes the sequence, which
consists of nothing more than him walking to the village inn to get more
liquor. The thing about it is, the camera follows him in real time. Since
he is old, obese, and intoxicated, that means that the camera watches him make
an at most quarter mile jog in about fifteen minutes. Fifteen minutes! When I
first saw this, I couldn’t believe it – I couldn’t believe Tarr would dare an
audience to basically install itself in the speed and sensibility of one of the
members of the slow cohort of the population – those users of walkers, those
hobblers down sidewalks or the aisles of grocery stores, those old or impaired.
Normally, we’d get a bit of slow hobbling and cut then to the doctor
approaching the inn. We’d get in other words what we expect in the terms of the
speedy cohort, the ones with cars, the ones who run, the ones who stride,
walking their dogs, or over the beach, radiating the get it now ethos.
I’ve had my experience with slowness. When I had a minor
operation on my leg, I was a limper, a crutch-goer. Once, as an afteraffect of
a bad case of pneumonia, I would get out of breath after a pitifully small
number of paces. However, I viewed these as mere accidents to my essential
gait.
Paris is a city with a considerable population of the
elderly, stubbornly clinging to apartments that, as any economist will tell
you, tongue hanging out, should be put up on the free market and bought by
anonymous tycoons with money laundered through Cyprus. But France, shamelessly,
supports its non-use population, and so here we are: on sidewalks behind old
men and women going at their own pace to whereever. I stride past them, full of
pluck, but somewhere in me I know that this pace is coming for me, and sooner
rather than later.
The doctor in Satanstango lives in a village where, aside
from a few cars and tractors, the fastest things are dogs and horses. Not a
metropole. The slow life in the metropole puts one, perhaps, in the margins, or
in the subculture. But what is a major city without a subculture? In the
country, especially the country night in the sticks traversed by our out of
breath doctor, there’s a less kind spirit. Lamed horses are shot, cows and
bulls are only allowed a certain age before they are trucked away and driven up
the chute. And surely some give a slow doctor appraising looks. Yet the whole
village has a sense of itself as slow, against a faster world.
This is not, I think, my fate. In my imagination, though, I
do dip into it. This vacation, I am experiencing the suspended animation of a quasi-country
house. Slowness for a time. But not too much time.
