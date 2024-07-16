Southern California Death Trip

“He was
kind but he changed and I killed him,”
reads the
caption of the photo of a woman
in an old
tabloid. She was headed to
the
deathhouse, I suppose.
The
American poem comes through the prose.
The grapple
with the facts in the fur coat store.
“Somehow,
she said, she felt as though
he had a
spell over her.”
Don’t we
know it, sister.
Under the
night’s minus we register our discontents:
item: the
silver fox stole;
item, a
pack of Luckies; item, a silver lighter;
item, the
.22 Ruger pistol
bought in Tijuana.
“How about
it, honey, he asked.
“Sure, I’ll
give you some loving, she said.
They found
five slugs in the body
“where they
would do the most good, she said.”
“The liquor
store clerk said
the woman
bought a bottle of 27 cent wine.
I just
bought this coat across the street, she said
and I’m
going to celebrate.”
Later, she
made her escape with two others
Climbed the
12 foot high chain link fence.
Exit, stage
right.
The ‘petite
fugitive’ is a crack shot, the cops said.
Beyond the
all points, she’s still out there
considering
her options.
-Karen
Chamisso
