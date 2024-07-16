Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Southern California Death Trip

 

 

“He was kind but he changed and I killed him,”

reads the caption of the photo of a woman

in an old tabloid. She was headed to

the deathhouse, I suppose.

 

The American poem comes through the prose.

The grapple with the facts in the fur coat store.

“Somehow, she said, she felt as though

he had a spell over her.”

Don’t we know it, sister.

 

Under the night’s minus we register our discontents:

item: the silver fox stole;

item, a pack of Luckies; item, a silver lighter;

item, the .22 Ruger pistol

bought in Tijuana.

“How about it, honey, he asked.

“Sure, I’ll give you some loving, she said.

They found five slugs in the body

“where they would do the most good, she said.”

“The liquor store clerk said

the woman bought a bottle of 27 cent wine.

I just bought this coat across the street, she said

and I’m going to celebrate.”

Later, she made her escape with two others

Climbed the 12 foot high chain link fence.

Exit, stage right.

The ‘petite fugitive’ is a crack shot, the cops said.

Beyond the all points, she’s still out there

considering her options.

-Karen Chamisso

 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Southern California Death Trip

    “He was kind but he changed and I killed him,” reads the caption of the photo of a woman in an old tabloid. She was headed to ...

  • hegelian approaches to tinkering
    The most dangerous man the world has ever known was not Attila the Hun or Mao Zedong. He was not Adolf Hitler. In fact, the most dangerous m...
  • Michael Pollan, again
    Being the sort of guy who plunges, headfirst, into the latest fashion, LI pondered two options, this week. We could start an exploratory com...
  • The phantoms of ideology
    You can skip this boring part ... LI has not been able to keep up with Chabert in her multi-entry assault on Derrida. As in a proper duel, t...