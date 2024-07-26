Elegy for the record: on the nature of things
“Look”, he would say, drawing an imaginary line with his
finger., “it’s like this. I start here with the intention of reaching here – in
an experiment, say, to increase the speed of the Atlantic cable; but when I
have arrived part way in my straight line, I meet with a phenomenon and it
leads me off in another direction and develops into a phonograph.” -Edison
Was there song before there was song
in the universal throat,
all unwrought dark intensity
all systems ungo,
ungo
ungo?
“The very thing of itself declares”
in the needle’s track left on
the deaf man’s thumb.
Hearing is touching is scratching
hums in the ear unheard
or unheard light crackling sounds
sinking away in the retired depth
of the abandoned laboratory dark.
Lucrèce writes, in his native French:
“Les formes d'un
seul choc seraient anéanties.
Mais, de ses
éléments variant les accords,
La matière
demeure éternelle, et les corps
Durent, cohésions rebelles au divorce,
Jusqu'à ce que
l'attaque ait dépassé leur force.
Ainsi, rien ne
retourne au néant;
While the headline sez:
“A talking machine made by Professor Edison”.
Song before song, throb before throb
Where in the universal throat a single shock
Sings the unsung folded around a needle
Lifting angelic
choirs out of available material.
“I took the night job which most oprs
didn’t like, but which I preferred
as it gave me more time to experiment.”
I saw it all end, Thomas Edison.
Prophets wearing earpods.
«Oprs» listening to satellite radio
Driving to the night shift on the I-5.
But end? End only in this spoonful
Of the universal time-space.
Song there will be unsung and sung
At the end, as at the beginning. Song.
No comments:
Post a Comment