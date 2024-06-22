The Universal Beep

1.
“A letter
was published in the Scots Magazine dated Renfrew, February 1, 1753, and signed
" C. M."” proposed a machine that would employ some electrical
conductor to create “the striking of a bell by the attraction of a charged
ball.”
Nobody in
Smollett, or Sterne, or Fielding rings an electrical doorbell. Nobody hears a
phone. Nobody hears a beep. Yet during this period of picaresque plenty, this
C.M. was plotting to change the world into the mass of beeping that it is
today.
In the year
1831, Edgar Allan Poe was failing at West Point and writing his first tales.
Meanwhile, north of West Point, an American natural philosopher and inventor
was about to change the world from his perch in a school in Albany, New York,
like some mad Poe hero. Joseph Henry, being impressed by the experiments with
magnets and electricity performed in Europe, decided to try it out on his own.
Insulating a bunch of wires in silk, which meant that he could bind more than
one metal wire together in a chord, he ran lengths of wire around a classroom
in Albany, New York, put a battery at one end and an electromagnet at the other
end of the wire, and in a moment of fiendish inspiration, placed a steel rod
and a bell near the electromagnetic end. He then sent an electrical charge
through the wire, thereby ringing the bell and causing billions of innocents,
175 years later, to suffer through bells, rings, buzzes and a variety of
unpleasant noises from every implement that involves, even remotely, electricity.
O the
innocents of that time, out plowing in the fields, hunting the game, making up
hymns or getting royally drunk in inns! Little did they know.
2.
While all
this business with electricity was going on in America, in Northern Britain,
another affair was afoot. I take these facts from M.B. Emanuel’s Hay fever, a
post industrial revolution epidemic: a history of its growth during the 19th
century (1988).
Oddly,
until the nineteenth century, there were vanishingly few references in the
medical literature to anything resembling pollen-caused allergy. In the 8th
century A.D., a Persian doctor, Muhammad ibn Zakariya' al-Razi, wrote about a
illness that came from sniffing roses, causing headache and runny nose.
“Leonhardus Botallus of Pavia in 1565 referred to persons who held the smell of
roses in deadly hatred because it gave rise to headache, sneezing and
troublesome itching of the nose.” And there was a dude in France who referenced
the Rose disease in the 17th century.
But it was
not really a disease on the map until John Bostock in 1818 reported a seasonal
“catarrh”, which he attributed to the rays of the sun. In 1828 he returned to
this seasonal illness, writing that he had seen more of it in the past ten
years. It had acquired a name – hay asthma or hay fever. But the connection
between hay and the illness was still uncertain. But it was becoming
fashionable:
“There is
evidence that the Hanoverian monarchy suffered from allergic disease. William
IV was rumoured to suffer from hay fever [21] and his brother the Duke of
Sussex was flogged for having asthma as child. It is now known that childhood
asthma is almost invariably of allergic origin. It is documented that William
himself suffered from occasional asthmatic attacks and his death in June 1837
followed a particularly severe episode.”
It was
another doctor from North Britain, Charles Blackley, who showed, via
experiment, that the pollen of certain plants brought on the attack of runny
nose, headache and fever. Blackley noticed something strange, though: the
farming class, who had the most physical contact with pollen, seemed to have
the fewest cases of hay fever.
Blackley’s
observation has led to an abundance of literature on the complex ecological
conditions that favour a disease or a syndrome. If this case, those most liable
to the disease were, 1, in sedentary professions, and 2., outside of farming
communities. But, importantly, they were also in the midst of a change in the
uses of land. For farm land was disappearing under the spread of urban and
suburban housing. It was not simply exposure to pollen, but the situated
isolation from pollen that was important to the incidence of the disease.
3.
On December
1, 2014, the NYT had a small article entitled: When Everyday Noise becomes
Unbearable. The journalist Joyce Cohen, dug up an extreme case – a man who
found the “humming noise” of a refrigerator unbearable. The doctors in the
article called these cases hyeracusis. In the usual medical way, they blamed
loud noises, like heavy metal, which damaged the ear for smaller noises.
Indoor
noises – rings, buzzes and beeps – are features of design and structure. Among
people who are bothered to a greater degree than “normal” by rings, buzzes and
beeps, this is a problem. I noticed, last year, when we were out shopping for a
new dishwasher, refrigerator and stove, that the descriptions of the products
in Darty and the other emporiums we went to all included a reference to the
level of noise made by the product, helpfully illustrated by a graph which
produced that pleasing, pseudocomprehension in the shopper. A visual! I was
surprised. This consumer and design information was evidently responding to a
need, but I had not been aware that other people were feeling the same as we
were: that the noise of machines in motion in the living space can be rather
annoying
I happen to
be reading, while thinking about beeps and buzzes, Edward Tenner’s Why Things
bite Back. This is a very affordances-centered book about the unintended
consequences of technological innovation: it was published in the late
nineties, when the post-Cold war fad was to question central planning under the
aegis of “unintended consequences” – the Soviet Union being exhibit one.
Tenner
develops a neat vocabulary to taxonomize unintended effects – for instance, the
idea of revenge effects:
“Revenge
effects happen because new structures, devices, and organisms
react with
real people in real situations in ways we could not
foresee.
There are occasional reverse revenge effects: unexpected benefits
of
technology adopted for another reason. (Like revenge effects
themselves,
reverse revenge effects are a rough but useful metaphor:
in one
case, for the way reality seems to strike back at our efforts, and
in the
other, for the equally unexpected ways in which we benefit
from the
complexity of the world's mechanisms.)”
This is an
insight that goes back to the Greeks and Egyptians, and is part of the cultural
vocabulary of Nemesis. Although, in the 1990s, they were all pretending that we
had just discovered this.
Applied to
allergies, or the human geography of agriculture and industry, it is easy to
see the revenge of the immune system in operation here. The human body, which
is easily abstracted away from in sociology, is still the key variable, as
every murder story reminds us.
In the case
of hypersensitivity to noise and to light, what is interesting is that the
urban environment in the developed economies – the post-industrial economies –
was in many ways much noisier at the beginning of the twentieth century. When
Theodor Lessing wrote his classic essay against noise and founded the
anti-noise league in 1909, he was responding to a real, increased level of
noise in the urban environment. John Goodyear’s essay on Lessing’s anti-noise
league contains some good quotes, both from the pro-noise side and Lessing’s
own colorful vocabulary of Klavierpest (the plague of pianos) and Gesangseuche
(the pestilence of singing) to the various traffic noises, in which the hooting
of car horns already figures.
If we were
to do a complete, one thousand page book on the rise of the Universal Beep,
which will happen only in the afterlife, when I have time - the hooting of car
horns would have pride of place. This hooting involves the designed production
of ugly noise, the ideology of safety (horns being necessary as signals to
other drivers), and the collective phenomenon resulting from this. So much, as
WCW could have said, depends upon the car resting in the driveway! And its
sound possibilities.
This being
so, the great industrial period, in which cities actually hosted giant
factories and mid-range workshops, has come to an end in many countries. France
and the U.S., for instance. The city is now a service node, a consumer spot, a
building investment opportunity – but not a place where the terrific noises of
smelting and congealing are going on.
The
engineered ugly noise is now everywhere, from car alarms to fire alarms. When,
during the reign of Good King Obama, we moved to Santa Monica California for a
couple of years, we encountered the Cali required and always faulty fire alarm,
with all its hijinx: the squack of it at one in the morning, the maddening
attempt to turn it off, the replacement of the batteries, the leaving out of
the batteries, etc. Burned toast or old batteries were suddenly occasions for
riot.
At the
moment, our universal beep problem concerns the new induction stovetop,
replacing our old gas jet stove top. The beep sounds for a variety of reasons –
a pot boiling over, or a pot being partly out of the induction heat circle,
etc. – and we try to understand it while pressing various buttons. Its use to
us is mostly in disproportion to its irritation of us.
This isn’t
to say that safety features are not important – especially to the liability
lawyers retained by corporations – so much as that the total gestalt of one’s
living area doesn’t really figure into all these designed ugly noises. They are
all shrill noises. None of them are organic – the ring or the buzz is the
farthest thing from, say, the fart or the burp. They combine with changes in
artificial light and changes in the ambient temperature to affect our inner
organism, and our moods, and our well-being.
They are
here, each buzz, ring and beep, to remind us that the machine is here. When we
humans go – from disease, nuclear war, or zombie apocalypse – we will leave
these beeps behind.
