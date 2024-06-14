Elections in France

I might be breathing the fumes. But for once, I think the Left is actually on the right track. Glucksmann joining the LFI and the other factions of the left for a united front is very good news. And making this about repairing the damage Macron has made to France's social democracy, starting with taxing the wealthy and restoring the pension that was arbitrarily stolen from the people last year is an excellent platform.
One suggestion, though. Everybody sees with their own eyes what investment in public services does. But they also see with their own eyes what they are taxed. I think it is time to send around, yearly, public audits telling the individual family what they have gotten from public services - and to make this very plan, per income group. It will turn out, always, that the state has given the most to the wealthiest. But the state, given the right administration, should give the most to the low and middle income groups. This should of course be sent out with tax information. It helps people decide where the holes in the system are.
So, here we are. What are we gonna do about it.
