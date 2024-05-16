The case of Ilan Pappe: free speech now, free speech forever.

In the midst of #metoo and black lives matter, Harper’s
Magazine felt compelled to defend “free speech”. In a well known manifesto,
Harper’s signatories enthusiastically agreed to the following:
It turns out that what was meant by caustic counter-speech
was black face and calling women cunts. What was not meant was, well, defending
Gaza’s right to self-defense, or putting in question in any way Israel’s
campaign of mass murder that has so far killed, according to U.N. estimates,
7,000 plus children (the UN recently revised its estimates because at least ten
thousand casualties are too blown away to categorize. And this does not include
the estimated 10,000 buried in the rubble).
So, here we are, with the banning of the conference on
Palestine in Berlin, the yanking away of Nancy Fraser’s appointment at a German
university because she – a Jew – turns out not to be the right kind of Jew,
even signing a petition against Israel’s war in Gaza (by some awkward
coincidence, it is estimated that 30 percent of the academics and intellectuals
who have been banned or have had their speech interdicted in Germany are Jews. Hmm).
And then there is the United States, where snipers are set up at Indiana
University to deal with the “dangerous” pro-Palestinian protesters, where
pro-Israeli hooligans are allowed unimpeded access to attack pro-Palestinian
protesters at UCLA, and so on and so forth.
The latest un-upholding of “the value of robust and even
caustic counter-speech” was the detaining of Ilan Pappe, an Israeli historian
critical of Israel’s policy towards Palestinians, by the FBI at the Detroit
airport.
This is his account.
We have yet to hear from the defenders of blackface about Pappe’s
detention. Most likely, they are for it. Because he’s "anti-semitic" – although an
Israeli Jew. Because Netanyahu and the cops determine, now, who is a Jew and who is an un-Jew.
Creating a
false equivalence (Israeli equals Jew) is doing beaucoup service, especially
for the right and right-center, which now can enjoy its long history of
anti-semitism while claiming, righteously, to support "Jews" -
meaning Israelis. It is rather like claiming that Canada and the U.S. are
anglo-saxon countries. Which claim, by some coincidence, has been exactly what
the right has been pushing for forever.
