Mirror mirror on the wall

Begin with a metaphor: that of
the mirror. The novel as a mirror, the artwork. History itself.
The metaphor is, of course,
inexact. It falls in the category of near misses. What mirror shows the
consciousness? A mirror that falls cracks. And this, too, is added to the tab
of the mirror metaphor.
An unblemished mirror. A
communicating one. Snow White’s stepmother’s magic mirror. The mirror speaks.
Like all mirror metaphors, the
aim is to tell us something about the real. The real and its image, which is
somehow less real. Stendhal’s metaphor – which he attributes to an obscure
luminary, Saint Real – of the novel as a mirror walking down the road. Stephen
Dedalus’s metaphor of Irish art as the cracked mirror of a servant girl.
And if the mirror has a mouth.
But it doesn’t. A voice, but it doesn’t.
We see. But sight does not
touch. It lacks the tactile guarantee. What is in our hands, what weighs on
this earth we stand on, what we feel with the tips of our fingers. What wakes
us up when we play with each others sex, or simply with our own. Sight is such
longing in comparison to the consummate moment.
The dropped mirror cracks. The
shattering of the mirror: one assumes a certain violence, a certain shock. Some
projectile, some violent shudder. The mirror dropped, the mirror struck, the
mirror radiating silvery-white, opaque lines outward from some central injury
to the tain and substrate.
The Wilderness of mirrors.
Eliot, in Gerontion. One of his
high wild mercury passages - one that will have a strange career:
These with a thousand small
deliberations
Protract the profit of their
chilled delirium,
Excite the membrane, when the
sense has cooled,
With pungent sauces, multiply
variety
In a wilderness of mirrors. What
will the spider do,
Suspend its operations, will the
weevil
Delay?
As always in Eliot’s glorious
1920s period, suggestion and insinuation produce funhouse poetry that states
and retracts and leaves you on the brink of… oh do not ask what is it, let us
go and make our visit. Perhaps the excitation of the membrane here refers to
the brothel, which as far as I can tell was not a known Eliot destination. The
suggestion, however, of numerous mirrors, some reflecting each other, some
catching the action of exciting the membrane, some noticing the spider in the
corner - this is in continuity with the old man in a dry month, living down and
out among down and outs.
However, a phrase so rich was
not destined to stay anchored in a cobwebbed brothel.
In 1937, James Jesus Angleton,
the son of one of those transatlantic families like the James family in the
19th century, arrived at Yale and roomed with the poet Reed Wittemore. Angleton
was coming from his stay in Italy, where he had visited Ezra Pound at Rapallo.
So he was in the modernist mood when Wittemore made him read Gerontion.
Aside: I myself loved Gerontion
when I first read it in High School. I memorized parts of it and used to
spontaneously, and to the irritation of all and sundry, quote them. I didn’t
notice, at the time, that there was some pretty ugly anti-Jewish bits in that
poem. However, these remarks could be regarded as matters of one remove, parts
of the inner and outer monologue of the narrator, and not Eliot’s own. We might
think that this deniability is not credible, but deniability is, I think, so
built into poetry that every confession is a little lie, there. Eliot’s weird upper Midwest bourgie prejudice
against Jews. Of all the things he chose to carry with him across the cold
Atlantic.
To return to our man Angleton –
he loved the codedness of the poem. Like the sixties students trying to piece
together the meaning in Bob Dylan’s lyrics, Angleton and his Yale friends liked
the collage effect, the sense of a meaning hiding behind another meaning, and
so on, in the depths of the poem.
Angleton went on to become one
of the most influential CIA agents of the Cold War. He had cred, partly because
he seemed hooked into a way of reading intelligence that resembled, as his
biographer Jefferson Morley puts it, the New Critical practice of close reading.
Morley is a journalist who has always hopped down the intelligence path – and
so one shouldn’t expect too much from his attempts to bring together New
Criticism and espionage However, one biographical fact that is startling:
Angleton not only read Empson’s Seven Types of Ambiguity but met Empson
himself. In this period, Angleton even started a small press magazine, in which
he published, among others, Pound.
Angleton had a dire effect, I
think it is fair to say, on American democracy, but a more major negative effect
on Italy and Israel. For the latter, he almost certainly directed the stealing
of material from the U.S. that helped the Israelis build nuclear weapons. The
effect on the former is in front of our eyes right now: the Fascist prime
minister of Italy, whose far right party was strengthened historically by
Angleton’s numerous interferences in Italy’s politics, from rescuing
Mussolini’s follower, Prince Borghese, who later tried to overturn the Italian
state in a rightwing coup in the seventies, to creating numerous capillary
lines with the far right groups that manipulated Italy in the strategy of
tension in the sixties and seventies. Plus, of course, the U.S. putting its
thumb on the first elections Italy had after Mussolini, which led to the
election of the Christian Democrats and all that followed.
But to return to our mirror
metaphor. The wilderness of mirrors became Angleton’s go-to metaphor for
understanding counter-intelligence. He was the head of Counter-intelligence at
the CIA for almost twenty-five years. In that time, he almost absolutely fucked
up the spy agency’s Human Intelligence on the Soviet Union, since he was
persuaded that every defector from the Soviet Union was actually a double agent
– for by the wilderness of mirrors model, you had to read back into any
information you received the sinister intent of the vast and complicated hive
mind of International Communism. The unreliable narrator comes in from the
cold. It was through the wilderness of mirrors principle that Angleton deduced
that the split between China and the Soviet Union was a feint – to trick us.
And so on. It was, in fact, pretty much the dreary traveling salesman
anti-communism of your average John Bircher dressed up in New Critical clothes
of close reading – with the cavil that Angleton couldn’t read Russian. In D.C.
and Georgetown, where Angleton roamed, drink in hand, being able to quote T.S.
Eliot was an intellectual feat comparable to splitting the atom – our overlords
have always been pretty dull – and so Angleton gathered around himself a mystic
that is hard, at this distance, to understand.
The mirror metaphor: it is easy,
in pondering the great works, to think that they form a self-contained world.
They don’t. Literature spills out of us all, every day. Biography, history,
poetry, tv, video games – all mirrors. Mirrors in a maze, mirrors that show us
looking into mirrors, the selfie world without end, amen.
