Lawrence's Etruscans

I re-read Women in Love a couple of years ago and thought, I’m
out of patience with Lawrence.
Then…
Then, visiting my in-law in Montpellier, I took a book from
their shelf: Lawrence’s Sketches of Etruscan Places. April had not brought its
accustomed heat to Southern France – instead, the days were an assortment of
weathers, cold to hot, sunny to gray. This was one of the sunny days so I
decided, having finished an editing job, to go into the “jardin”, which I would
call, as a suburban-suckled American, a big back yard, and read a bit.
I’m all patience, at the moment, for Lawrence.
One forgets what Lawrence knew about the English language.
About language. Which is that besides sense and sound, language is movement. It
is urges and reticences, it is tidal or exhausted. It turns out that visiting
Etruscan sites in Italy in the late twenties, when Lawrence had seen the Other
from Ceylon to Mexico and back, was an excellent plan. These were the years of
tuberculosis and Lady Chatterley. Years of being away from the British pack of
literati and their patrons that had driven Lawrence mad.
Etruscia was, in Lawrence’s telling, versus in every instinct
Rome – the Rome of our classical education and the Rome of Mussolini. Lawrence’s
politics are a form of oppositional nostalgia that can veer towards the racist
and the sexist, but they are far from the muscular militarism that was and is
the essence of fascism.
Lawrence makes this clear on the very first page of his
book:
“However, those
pure, clean-living, sweet-souled Romans, who smashed nation after nation and
crushed the free soul in people after people, and were ruled by Messalina and
Heliogabalus and such-like snowdrops, they said the Etruscans were vicious. So basta! Quand le
mâitre parle, tout le monde se tait. The Etruscans were vicious! The only
vicious people on the face of the earth presumably. You and I, dear reader, we
are two unsullied snowflakes, aren’t we? We have every right to judge.
Myself, however, if the Etruscans were vicious, I’m glad they were. To
the Puritan all things are impure, as somebody says. And those naughty
neighbours of the Romans at least escaped being Puritans.”
There
I was, in the sun and cloud of Montpellier, reading Lawrence write about a wiped
out people, thinking that Italy is run again by a fascist and Gaza is being
wiped out bomb by bomb, and maybe it was Lawrence’s search for the Other that
saved him. A search that is called “romanticism” or “irrationalism” by the
bombers.
But…
But
this is just the politics of a book that is constructed as a rather astonishing
dialogue with the dead. The construction of the book is simple: Lawrence goes
to five Etruscan sites with his friend Brewster. The sites are small towns in
Italy away from the main, and Lawrence’s travels there and stays in various
small hotels is the above ground part of the book. Lawrence’s visits to the
Etruscan tombs is the above ground part of the book. It is another Tuscan book
about visits to the other world. And it “pulses”, to use a word Lawrence loved
to caress, with a vision that climbs out of those old tombs and incarnates in
oddly sublime commonplaces.
There
is, for instance, the initiatory encounter with a goatherder in whom Lawrence
sees a faun. It is a this-world vision that prefigures the numerous descents in
the tombs, and the extended ekphrasis and commentary of the murals there. Lawrence
and his friend go to a cavern-like tavern for mule-drivers in Cerveteri, the
first Etruscan site.
“Into the cavern
swaggers a spurred shepherd wearing goatskin trousers with the long, rusty
brown goat’s hair hanging shaggy from his legs. He grins and drinks wine, and
immediately one sees again the shaggy-legged faun. His face is a faun-face, not
deadened by morals. He grins quietly, and talks very subduedly, shyly, to the
fellow who draws the wine from the barrels. It is obvious fauns are shy, very
shy, especially of moderns like ourselves. He glances at us from a corner of
his eye, ducks, wipes his mouth on the back of his hand, and is gone,
clambering with his hairy legs on to his lean pony, swirling, and rattling away
with a neat little clatter of hoofs, under the ramparts and away to the open.
He is the faun escaping again out of the city precincts, far more shy and
evanescent than any Christian virgin. You cannot hard-boil him.
It occurs to me how rarely one sees the faun-face now, in Italy, that
one used to see so often before the war: the brown, rather still,
straight-nosed face with a little black moustache and often a little tuft of
black beard; yellow eyes, rather shy, under long lashes, but able to glare with
a queer glare, on occasion; and mobile lips that had a queer way of showing the
teeth when talking, bright white teeth. It was an old, old type, and rather
common in the South. But now you will hardly see one of these men left, with
the unconscious, ungrimacing faun-face. They were all, apparently, killed in
the war”…
A
passage that, I hope, Pasolini read. Those faun-faced boys, how Pasolini adored
them, and feared them! Lawrence, as we know too well from Women in Love and
other fictions, found modernity, with its great symbolic scar, the war, to be a
compact and conspiracy of misery, of the exhaustion of our human resources, ruled
over by whatever iteration of Romans were in power. Minos, Etruscia, the
Druids, all the early people. Lawrence’s longing for the archaic was a common
feature among the generation of modernists to which Lawrence reluctantly
belonged. But for Lawrence it had utopian features that were part of everything
he wrote, and that redeemed his too facile disgusts.
Yet…
Yet
this is mindwork, and what I read in the Etruscan book, from the faun man to the
wonderful mix of description and Lawrentian preaching – the one intermingled
with the other – had a nicely levitating effect on me. Which is, perhaps, the
Lawrence effect, to which male intellectuals in the 1960s were prone. Angela
Carter testified to this in her numerous, mocking references to Lawrence in her
essays. He was the writer she targeted most often, never doubting he was a
worthy target, something much greater than being simply a target. Our greatest
enemies, at least as writers, we want them to be great, too.
I might have more to say about the tomb to surface structure of Lawrence’s book later on. I’m dreaming of bulls and red painted men.
