The query letter gag: an American tale

The “sell your novel tool-kit.” The “How to write
Irresistable Query Letters”. The “50 Successful Query Letters”.
The flourishing subgenre of advice books for writers is
flourishing. It is flourishing way out of sight of literary scholars, even
those, like Mark McGurl, who have noticed that this is the Amazon era in his
book, Everything and Less.
I have a difficult relationship, an impassioned
relationship, a nightmare relationship with the query letter. I feel about it
much as Romeo and Juliet felt about arranged marriages – I want to eliminate
the middle man, the annoying and deadly dud and dummy that gets in the way
between my hot little texts and the functionaries of magazines, newspapers and
publishing houses.
At the moment, I am arranging six of my real unreal stories
in a book form, and pondering sending them out to some small press. It is
migraine work – and like a migraine, it is an obsessive pain.
As a therapy, I have thought about the query letter as a
historic artifact. One that somehow emerged, in early capitalism, from the wreck
of the patronage system. At one time, among the Atlantic hopping bourgeoisie,
there was such a thing as a letter of introduction. The spritely Yankee,
released into the Old World, would be supplied with them. The young English earl’s
son would have them in his trunk as he crossed the Channel and hazarded the
Continent.
This is the distant genealogy, no doubt, of the query
letter. Myself, I would begin such a genealogy in America with the year 1920
and the founding of the magazine, Successful Writing, in the most ur-Midwestern
of towns, Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1921, it changed to “Writer’s Digest”. The 1920s
were in many ways a jump-scare decade – the jump was into a mass consumer
society unleashed by the great credit pools that underlay WWI. The radical
expansion of media – with movies and radio in the mix – presented a great
opportunity for the writer, with whole staffs being stocked with them in
Hollywood and Madison Ave.
Zachary Petit, who works at Writer’s Digest, began
publishing bits of articles from its archives, beginning here: https://www.writersdigest.com/whats-new/vintage-quotes-from-f-scott-fitzgerald.
Unsurprisingly, F. Scott Fitzgerald was the model of “successful writing” in
the early twenties. He was a symbol of the mobility and ‘can-do’ that aligned
the writer with the inventor and the entrepreneur. Fitzgerald utilized the binary that was in place from the beginning – advice/rejection.
The potential writer was always seeking advice (which is the kind of thing
sought by readers of the love lorn columns as well: advice was an ambiguous
economic editing, being a thing that was “given” even as its utility was
measured by the market, which was dominated by sales), and due to his celebrity
– here’s a man whose stories in Cosmopolitan or Vanity Fair were going straight
into Hollywood production! – he was pursued by queries for advice.
“A letter from Robert L. Terry, of Revere, Massachusetts,
was received by F. Scott Fitgerald, author of the Saturday Evening Post story
which is to be done in pictures as “The Chorus Girl’s Romance.” Mr. Terry, a
story writer, appealed to Mr. Fitgerald for assistance in the construction of a
plot. Mr. Fitgerald replied: Dear Mr. Terry. Your letter was very vague as to
what you wanted to know. Study Kipling and O’Henry, and work like Hell! I had
122 rejections slips before I sold a story.”
This banality of this exchange does not debar it from a much
greater significance – it is like a founding document for a whole industry. For
there are many Robert L. Terrys out there. We all have put down our words on
paper, or on screen, and we all want advice from those who have sold their Chorus
Girl’s Romance to the studio. Or advice from those who have surveyed the
successful writer and have called up or emailed the mass of publishers and
agents and know just what they want under the mythical transom. Putting advice
giving on a paying basis is as natural, in the circumstances, as
industrializing agriculture or installing networks of cut and paste machinery
and calling it Artificial Intelligence.
We are all herded. And we have to “work like Hell!” for our
meager pickings. Such is life among the flubs and perpetual false starts of us
functionaries in the sphere of circulation. No surplus value for you!
