The high modernist zen masters

There’s an
anecdote in Ellman’s biography of James Joyce that I really love, since it
shows Joyce to be a master Jesuit after all:
“… one day
he dined with Vanderpyl and another writer, Edmond Jaloux, at a restaurant in
the rue St. Honore. As they drank champagne and Fendant de Sion, Jaloux, who
happened to be carrying a copy of Flaubert's Trois Contes, began to praise the
faultlessness of its style and language. Joyce, in
spite of his own admiration for Flaubert, bristled, 'Pas si bien que ca. II
commence avec une faute.' And taking the book he showed them that in the
first sentence of'Un Cceur simple,' 'Pendant un demi-siecle, les bourgeoises de
Pont-l'Eveque envierent d Mme Aubain sa servante Felicite,' envierent should be
enviaient, since the action is continued rather than completed. Then he thumbed
through the book, evidently with a number of mistakes in mind, and came to the
last sentence of the final story, 'Herodias,' 'Comme elle etait tres lourde, ilss
la portaient alternativement.' 'Alternativement is wrong,' he announced, 'since
there are three bearers.”
Oh that
High modernism! So elegant, so intelligent. What Joyce does to Flaubert here is
what Flaubert, in his letters, did to Balzac – he trumps the master.
Masters.
Zen masters, really. Who could hear the sound of one hand, clapping.
The
implication is that a literary text is something made with precision. A word
Robert Musil liked too. Soul and precision. It is like a sailing ship, where
every plank must be tongue-and-grooved closely with every other plank to resist
the elements.
Yet put
this way, it seems wrong. Shouldn’t the novel seek, instead, to be penetrated
by the elements? Or at least to reflect them – as per Stendhal’s image of the
mirror walking down the road. Isn’t the mistake in Herodias, in fact, related
to the fact that the description – the mirroring – involves three bearers?
Of course,
Stendhal’s mirror shows up in Ulysses as the cracked looking glass of a serving
girl. The crack is not simply a matter of distortion, but a reminder that the
mirror’s smooth surface doesn’t really model what is happening in writing.
Writing has parts and dimensions – words and sentences and paragrahs and
chapters, among the parts, and denotation, sound, connotation and history,
among the dimensions. I look at the page and see a smooth surface that I
recognize as the printed page, but when I read, when I am initiated into what
is going on, the surface breaks up. Joyce, that Jesuit, saw the old Latin alter
in alternativement. It was the kind of second hearing that Flaubert had, too.
But for the novel to work, one hand must clap, I think. Impossible to the
secular ear, but not to the ear inside the ear.
Still: the
ship metaphor that I used seems not to capture what is going on here, although
it does suggest that the text resists – it resists first. But that resistance
must not be so great that it doesn’t move. Joyce might correct Flaubert’s
French, but recognizes that these corrections grow out of the spirit of
Flaubert’s scruples.
But I don’t
want to discard the ship image just yet, because it leads me to one of my
favorite passages in Roland Barthes by Roland Barthes. Here, too, the story
becomes an image for a view of language and its effects:
“Le
vaisseau Argo ~ The ship Argo
A frequent
image: that of the ship Argo (luminous and white), each piece of which the
Argonauts gradually replaced, so that they ended with an entirely new ship,
without having to alter either its name or its form. This ship Argo is highly
useful: it affords the allegory of an eminently structural object, created not
by genius, inspiration, determination, evolution, but by two modest actions
(which cannot be caught up in any mystique of creation): substitu-
tion (one
part replaces another, as in a paradigm) and nomination (the name is in no way
linked to the stability of the parts): by dint of combinations made within one
and the same name, nothing is left of the origin: Argo is an object with no
other cause than its name, with no other identity than its form.”
Argo is,
ultimately, a variable.
I think
Joyce would have been intrigued by this passage, but I don’t think he would
have quite agreed with it. Make Argo too much of a variable and you will forget
what you are doing with it: going to find the very specific Golden Fleece.
And yet,
couldn’t one say that the infinite circularity of Finnegan’s wake leads us to
Barthes conclusion? There, in a dream language precision driven crazy by the
latin roots of alternitivement, movement is always back to where movement
started.
