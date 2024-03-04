Open and Closed

Among the
chief ornaments of the romance of philosophy is the high place accorded to the
open, or to openness. Open the understanding or the mind or the eye, openness
as a state of being – these are all on the plus side of the ledger. Heidegger,
of course, is the great poet of openness in this tradition, charging openness
with a numinous relationship to being that you can take or leave – but he is
only building on a vast previous structure.
Closing,
perhaps as a consequence, is never given high marks by philosophers. Closing
one’s eyes or one’s understanding is, automatically, a bad thing. Even in
building an argument, to come to a conclusion – a close – is often transformed,
in the text, into opening up. After the Absolute spirit has tied itself in
knots and done more tricks than Houdini, he at last is in a good place at the
end of the Phenomenology of Spirit. You would think that the absolute spirit
would be able to close up shop and go fishing. But no! He has to open up once
again and go, in recollection, though the whole muddle again. No closing for
it!
The open
is, of course, closely aligned with liberty – in the philosophical sense. As
for the philosophical sense of the closed – well, this is often associated with
liberty’s end. Philosopher’s have spent surprisingly little time sussing out
all the meanings of the closed. There are no doors in Plato’s Dialogues, and
though, of course, the Greeks masked, there is no praise of hide and seek. The
closed, at best, is an occasion for the open.
The only
philosopher of note that has meditated on the closed is, I think, Bachelard. In
Poetics of Space, he presents a strong sense of the house as an enclosure
against the outside – and in particular against the oldest of seasons, winter.
In winter, the open becomes hostile, the enclosed comfortable – in fact, the
image of comfort. It is a comfort that belongs to the long lost age of huts and
forests filled with snow and wolves. If the open is always a Greek summer, the
closed is always a German winter.
This rap on the open and the closed lacks, for some
reason, any reference to good old Georg Simmel (good old was his official title
I believe), who wrote an essay pre-dating Bachelard's great series of
phenomenologies and psychoanalyses: Bridge and Door.
Simmel also generated the prototypical Weimar style -
before Weimar existed - and impressed it upon the generation of Benjamin and
Kracauer. It begins with simplicities, and soon develops into an intricate
world of references and echoes that shadow every paragraph. It is a style of
knowingness that borders mysticism.
Anyway, the Bridge and Door essay, published as a
feuilleton in a newspaper, proposes a way of looking at the outside as a unity
of both connections and divisions. Everything is separate, and everything
functions within a system. A bridge, for Simmel, is first an imaginative act, a
way of seeing a river not as one thing, but as a thing that divides one bank
from another. A primal image of division.
The connection that a bridge affords is contrasted with
the closure that a door affords.
.... The door decisively represents that way dividing and
bind are only two sides of the same act.
The person who first constructed a hut reveals, just as
the first trailmaker, the specific human potential against nature, in as much
as this person, out of the continuity and endlessness of space cuts out a
parcel and shapes this into a particular unity in accordance with some meaning.
...
That the door is equally a functional link between the
space of the human and everything that is outside of this sets up the division
between the inner and the outer.
Exactly because it can also be opened, its closing gives
the feeling of a stronger exclusion against all the beyond of this space more
than a simply indivisible wall.
The latter is dumb, but the door speaks."
The door speaks. This mix of the philosophical and the
lyrical is unbearable to a certain kind of common sense mind - a strong
tradition in England. But it is music to another kind of mind, who enjoys leaps
as well as the dull utilitarian tread of the deductive-hypothetical method.
