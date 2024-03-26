From Will to Control

In the early nineteenth century, there was a great romantic
fashion for the “will” in the moral, or
ideological sphere. The will seemed like a way out of the dry materialism and
sensualism of the 18th century philosophes.Conveniently, it also had a hero –
Napoleon.
However, a curious thing happened as the century went
by. In the sphere of psychology, the
will gradually lost any status it had as a psychological object. In the old
rational psychology, it was one of the faculties of the intellect. But as
psychologists began to measure things, experiment, and consider psychology as
an adjunct of the entire biological system, it became clear that the will was a
superfluous entity. I raise my arm, and by no train of introspection, and by no
degree on any measuring device, is there
an intermediate moment where I will to raise my arm.
At the end of the century, two philosophers – Nietzsche and
William James – both took these findings at face value. Nietzsche took the
absence of any psychological entity called the will to mock the notion of both
those who argued for the free will and those who argued for determinism, in as
much as the latter still used this archaic psychological devise. James, with
his own sly Yankee wit, also went through the introspective stages that make us
see that the will is a conjuring trick.
Yet these two philosophers are associated with the will –
the will to power and the will to belief. How did they reconcile these moral
insights with their psychological ones? Well, in Nietzsche’s case, the will
moved outside the psyche. The psyche, in fact, becomes a manifestation of a
will that is unanchored to a self at all. James, on the other hand, creeps
close to the admission that the will, being a good thing to believe in, is
acceptable at least in moral terms. In
other words, both take the will as a supreme fiction.
In the twentieth century, in the psychological sphere, the
will was replaced by a cybernetic model of the psyche, one that emphasized
control and coordination. The old questions surrounding the will were simply no
longer relevant. This image not only provides psychology with its paradigm – it
penetrated, to an extent, into the public consciousness. Into, that is, our
moral speech. It is impossible to imagine Jane Austin characters speaking about
being out of control or in control. They wouldn’t say it, and they wouldn’t
understand it if it was said to them. But this has become a reliable part of
ordinary speech for those in the twentieth and twenty first century.
However, it is a part of speech that is not entirely
coherent with the will ideology, which still exists, and which still influences
the way we speak of ourselves and of the polis. It is easy to see why. We all
have the experience of doing things we don’t want to do. I have work to do and
it is late, but instead of going to bed, I do the work. And the moment of doing
something that is not immediately desirable – over something that is
immediately desireable – gives me the impression that I will myself to do this
over my circumstances. It is easy to think of a computer – say Hal in 2001 –
doing what it “wants” to do. But it is much more difficult thinking of it in a
will situation – doing what it doesn’t want to do.
This concept in the moral sphere is, I think, slowly
changing. It isn’t rare for a driver, or a computer user, to speak of a machine
‘not wanting’ to do something. Being ‘coaxed” into doing something. Of course,
at the bottom of this are the lines of routine that one imagines define the
machine – are the machine in the machine, so to speak. There’s no ghost in
there. All I’m saying is that the
dialectic between the moral image and the cognitive image might well produce an
inflection decisively away from the will.
Control without will, control without purpose – artificial unintelligence
in a nutshell.
