Asking day 2

Another day, another thousands of starving Gaza children, another vigorous social media argument between the well nourished: would Trump be worse for the Palestinians than Biden? Perhaps we should ask this child, Leila Jeneid. Her starvation is graphically photographed in the Daily Mail.
Leila
Jeneid is lightly skipped over by the NYT today. I don't mean that they lowered
themselves by mentioning her. If she has not been discovered by a rightwing
Israeli quasi-journalist and propagandist Anat Schwartz, she doesn't exist.
Instead, the NYT has moved on to the post-war. Goodbye, starving kids.
In an
article about drafting orthodox young men into the Israeli army – much more
interesting than mere famine – the NYT provides a fascinating view of its own
politics:
"A
new Israeli government led by centrists is unlikely to take a markedly
different approach to the war in Gaza, but it may be more open to allowing the
Palestinian leadership in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to play a bigger role
in Gaza after the war. That arrangement could create a more conducive
environment for Israel to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, which had
edged closer to sealing diplomatic ties with Israel before the war broke
out."
Ah
Bidenism! This is north star guiding the Biden administration, providing the
bandage of a quisling Palestinian administration absolutely in the power of
Israel while bringing together our best friends – the tyrants of Saudi Arabia
and the fascists of Israel! Why, the lion will lie down with the lion after
eating the lamb’s guts, eyes, face, legs and tail.
It is
a happy world, and one in which there will be no consequences for mass murder
in Gaza.
Well,
beyond the criminality of this point of view, we are back once again to pure
Bushism. The entire Iraq occupation – which the NYT was all for - was about
wishing away the present, subtracting it from the if-then calculations about
the future, and substituting a free trade utopia, where the oil companies
flowed like wine. Democracy was in the air, as long as the democracy
didn’t represent the real wishes of the Iraqis, which would be just awful. Plan
after plan was earnestly discussed by the Bush Vulcans, and reverently reported
on by the best and the brightest NYT reporters.
There's
a teensy weensy problem, though, with subtracting the present from one's
calculations about the future. It leads to completely futile and insane
conclusions.
But
heck, that is negative thinking! And thus, the perfect fit for the DC-Centrist
press mindset is going great guns in America, save on the nasty social media.
And the solution to that is simply to ban Tik Tok. I mean, the low information
voter might get the idea that their leaders are war criminals with the ability
to calculate of broken ChatGPTs. And that would lead to conspiracy thinking and
such!
So here
we go again. While all the kids starve to death.
