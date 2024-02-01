The Zombie Hero of our time

On July 11, 1980, there was a traffic accident, a collision, on the road in the hills above a Club Med in
Haiti. One of the involved persons, Emerson Douyon, was a criminologist and anthropologist
from Canada. He wrote an article that begins with the details of the accident,
and its cause, which was as follows: in the backseat with Douyon was a man who,
as the taxi driver in front understood from the conversation they were having,
was dead. The name of the man was Clerveus Narcisse. The taxi driver, learning
that he had a dead man behind him, panicked and ran into the car in front of
him.
Douyon’s introduction to the crossroads of beliefs, practices
and crimes is a clever way of showing how the questions asked by policemen and
judges derive from classifications that may not completely hold in a population
that believes, for instance, in zombies.
Narcisse claimed that he died in the Schweizer Hospital in
Deschapelles in Haiti in 1962. There is a folder in the Hospital that shows
that a man with that name did die in the Hospital in 1962. This became an issue
when Narcisse went to the Hospital in 1980, for a hernia issue. The American
doctor there refused to process him, since he was dead, officially. His case,
however, was taken over by a Haitian doctor, who performed the necessary
operation on the hernia. In the opinion of the Haitian doctor, being dead on a
piece of paper and even being buried didn’t necessarily mean that you were dead
dead.
Narcissse was one of a “chain of subjects” who researchers were
interested in, victims of a ritual that made them ‘morte apparente’ in vaudou. Douyon’s
brother was a doctor in Haiti. He himself was interested in the zombie as a victim.
This is not a viewpoint that we often encounter: zombie-ism as a crime,
perpetrated against someone.
It is an interesting transmutation, on several levels, that led
from the zombie as victim of a ritual in Haiti – a crime victim, which has been
judged in Haitian courts - and the movie and tv zombie.
The latter has become, for better or worse, one of the great
symbols of our age. My off the cuff theory about the plague of zombies is that
it is the mirror of the age of Porn. Probably at no time ever have adolescents had
such total access to the imagry of fucking as they have today. It is a piece of
our social construct that we have no real theoretical framework for. Of course,
we know the male bourgeois European in the 19th century went to
brothels as a matter of course, and we know that a great deal of the urban
population, fed by a continuous migration from the country, drifted now and
then into prostitution and out. But there is a living difference between the
nineteenth century experience and our sensu-surround porncast experience since
the 1980s, just as we have no total grasp of the effect of the phthalates,
phenols, organochlorines, perfluoroalkyls and polyfluoroalkyls, metals, air
pollutants and polybrominated diphenyl ethers that are in the things we eat,
the wrappings of the things we eat, our deodorants and sprays and plastics and
the thousands of minutia that have coated us, infested us, travelled through us
and out as consumers.
The media zombie is, in almost all respects, different from the
porn actor or actress. The latter are at least made up to be sexually
attractive, with a fetishistic emphasis on dick, pussy, ass, tits, etc., etc.
The zombie, on the other hand, is all decay. The high concept of a beautiful
zombie has not emerged from the media soup because it violates the sexually depressed
or negated being of the zombie. I exempt here Daybreak, but the show is clearly
cheating, a raid on vampire motifs that has been grafted onto the zombie. There
are definite family likenesses between the zombie and the vampire, but the
former is, by the narrative logic in which it figures, essentially non-sexual. Unlike
other animals, the zombie does not reproduce sexually. It simply decays and
eats.
The slave, of course, did reproduce sexually, and his or her
children were sold – were slaves themselves. Under the sign of this inhuman terror,
one created by the colonizer, the White Mythology (in which the colonizer is
always implicated) created its fetishes and its elaborate erotic mythologies.
But the zombie, by its death, is transported into a new and horrible chapter of
slavery, a sort of Eros degree zero, where even the emancipation of death is
denied. Narcisse claims that after his death he was “resurrected” and forced to
work for 18 years. He eventually escaped, and his case was heard in court.
The close tie between slavery and the zombie has been shuttled
off by the media zombie, of course. Wokeness – by which I mean consciousness of
history – has not touched this theme.
Thus, the zombie. The zombie decays – although it is an F/X
mystery how far and to what degree that process of degree proceeds - and eats.
Its eating is its reproductive act – it is by biting that the zombie makes
other zombies. The undead inversion of sex is, of course, sexually coded. Otherwise,
the zombie would not haunt the media. However, it is an odd sexual power.
As Mario Praz noticed, the Byronic hero in early nineteenth
century literature had strong links to the vampire and the sexual automats in
Sade. It is a bit of an exaggeration to say that the zombie plays a role in our
present circs not unlike the Byronic hero of yore – but where is the fun in not
exaggerating? Certainly I’d link the odd moral panic about AI to the omnipresence
of zombies. AI, of course, supposedly doesn’t decay, and simply eats and eats
information – which it then spits out. Brainless, sexless intelligence – for this
eating and spitting thing is labelled intelligence by peeps who think that intelligence
is a high score on a test. Those aren’t my peeps. Mass produced – exactly as
zombies are mass produced in apocalypse movies.
I am waiting for a zombie Hero of our Time, a zombie that goes
beyond death to ultradeath, and comes out beautiful. Because though the
networks, Silicon Valley and a gaggle of billionaires are all determined to
make us believe that chains are forever, I’m betting on emancipation. Clerveus
Narcisse escaped. And that does make him a Hero of Our Time.
