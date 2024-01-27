Claire poems
------ Karen Chamisso
1.
Claire
giving tremendous blank looks
All that
slut hauteur
Dior Red
Vinyl on her lips
Claire in
her bodycon bandage dress
15 year old
Claire.
Up in the
entertainment crib
She danced
me around
“You’re
gonna have to face it
you’re
addicted to Claire”
- I’ve got
the look.
It’s school
rule time, she tells me.
We both
study intently
The
timeless timely things
Prince’s
blue sky (avec nuages) frock coat
Annie
Lennox’s quasi-tonte allure
And the
models fakeplaying guitar
Behind
Robert Palmer.
Put your
gaze in the air like you just don’t care
And don’t
care: it’s the most important part.
Darling,
she would say,
we’re going
to live in Berlin
where
Claire had flown with her Mama
just last
year. Darling, we called each other.
C’est chic,
we would say
Excluding,
say, some Gwinnet county import
Whose
bouffant blonde above the pom-poms
Was just
too rich a joke.
The
entertainment crib – channel 69
From four
to six. The pony pound you could see
From
Claire’s windows.
The
go-arounds of spring have left us all behind
Claire,
darling, ghost, so kind, so unkind.
2.
Claire
taught me the larger gestures
The kabuki
theater of entrances and exits
In sky high
boots at the Killer club
Sweeping
into the backseat of the taxi at 2 a.m.
The
seriousness at the center of silliness
A moral
position, stoic,
Enduring
the battering of ten thousand bragging boys.
Claire
taught me the larger gestures but
Claire
died. They dragged her body from the river.
She chose
the largest exit. And though I see and feel
The moral
position, I can only visit, stricken.
They buried
her in Alpharetta.
Oh Claire.
Honeychild.
