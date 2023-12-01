poem by Karen Chamisso

O Lockian beauties! Experience cannot alter
Nor time with its cannibal grin deface
Your monument to innocence
Where once wilderness made its howling
claim!
As though Eden had never throbbed
Like a dream in our throats when we,
blindfolded,
Grappled with each other’s shadows
Kissing until to the outermost pore
Of the spendthrift, bolted moment become
flesh
Barring all paradises else. Heedless
surrender
Of Caliban to Ariel, Ariel to Caliban -
This was the world well lost to video.
Replay and rewind endlessly return us
To the mashed landscapes of baby food.
Age will not sail us home. Over every
venture
Hangs Peter Pan’s motto: death is another
adventure.
