The character puzzle

While doing her fieldwork among the Makassar, a people
living on the peninsula of Sulawesi,
Indonesia who are ‘renowned” for their seafaring and fishing skill, Birgit
Roettger-Roessler noticed that her informants were uneasy when asked to tell
about themselves, and when they did, they told her narratively thin stories
about what they did – not why they did it, or what they felt. On the other
hand, she found that the Makassar enjoyed gossiping about each other.
Roettger-Roessler was disappointed by this state of affairs at first, as the
standard notion in the eighties, when she did her fieldwork, was that first
person accounts were more reliable –more
authentic. Gossip, however, is, she presumes, the stock that fills up many an
ethnographer’s notebook.
However, as she reflected on this curious situation (reflections
she goes over in her article, Autobiography in Question. On Self Presentation
and Life Description in an Indonesian Society) she noticed that other
anthropologists also reported that first-person autobiographical accounts were
difficult to get from informants all over the South Pacific, and in Africa. And
she concludes, as other anthropologists were also concluding at the time, that
there is something very “Western” about first person life stories. This is a
large conclusion pinned to a small
reference: St. Augustine’s Confessions.
“I began to comprehend that I had fallen victim to my own
cultural bias. Proceeding from Western cultural peculiarities I had assumed
autobiographical narrating as known in the West to be a universal phenomenon.
In contrast, the genre of autobiographical narrative seems to be strongly tied
to a specific form of self-consciousness which is defined not only in terms of
space, but also in terms of time. By taking Augustine's "Confessions"
as a landmark in the development of this literary genre, the literary historian
Gusdorf (1980: 33) correlates the evolution of the conscious awareness of the
singularity of each individual - as a necessary precondition for
autobiographical narration - with the tradition of self-examination in
Christian ascetism. He defines (1980: 29) the genre of autobiography as
"... a late phenomenon in Western culture, coming at the moment when the
Christian contribution was grafted onto classical traditions. Moreover, it
would seem that autobiography is not to be found outside of our own cultural area
. . .."5
“Nevertheless, it may be stated that life history until the
present has been conceived of by anthro- pologists and other social scientists
as constituting a universal narrative genre.”
This reference is, I think, itself very Western – the uneasy
mixture of this reference to a book that is, indeed, highlighted within some
specific institutions in those parts of Europe that once constituted “Christendom”
and, as well, to a tradition of ascetism that may have spread across the vast
peasant masses who actually constituted that Christendom. It was certainly the
case that, for centuries, the Church presented a vehicle for social mobility
that was like no other in the rigidly hierarchized societies of the West. And
that social mobility depended, in part, on learning how to talk about oneself –
and others. How to self-represent.
The oral historian, Alessandro Portelli, wrote a book about oral
histories that begins with an orally passed down “error” concerning the death
of an industrial worker in a clash with the police. That worker, Luigi Trastulli,
died in 1949 as a matter of hard fact, protesting against Italy joining NATO:
yet in the stories passed down about him in Terni, where he lived, his death is
placed, instead, in 1952, during a long and violent strike. The fact has its reasons
– but so does error. Portelli quotes Benjamin’s sentence about Proust: For an
experienced event is finite- at any rate, confined to one sphere of experience;
a remembered event is infinite, because it is key to everything that happened
before and after it."
I wonder whether if what Birgit Roettger-Roessler found
among the Makassar was really that different from the difficulties with
self-accounting among those people in the “West” – the vast majority, outside
of the cities and castles, in the villages and farms – that form the city
person’s image of the peasant. The idiocy of rural life is that “idios” is
everywhere and nowhere. When Portelli
went to Terni with his tape recorder and started talking to people there, he
found a situation not unlike that of the anthropologist in Sulawesi. The idea
that the Other is Other to some European I too quickly passes over how
composite, how edited, how rarified that European I is in Europe itself - and
how Europeans, like the colonized Other, were subject to massive surveillance
and pedagogical efforts to turn them into these “sovereign subjects”.
As without, so within – my golden rule.
Roettger-Roessler’s
work with the Makassar eventually forced her to consider the notes she was
putting in her fieldwork journal, where it turned out that there were plenty of
life-histories at second hand. The Makassar gossiped. They also would tell
about themselves in certain triangulated situations – in ordinary conversation,
for instance. And especially in gossip.
Against the autobiographical I – the I that now is perpetually
caffeinated and “excited” about job opportunities, or a new cosmetic, or yoga,
or whatever, the Yankee I in its decay – there is the enduring social practice
of the “character”. It is interesting
that character no longer carries any conceptual weight in an anthropological discourse
that literally begins as a discourse about ethos, about character.
The standard reference in twentieth century writing on
characters in literature is E.M. Forster’s division of characters into round
and flat ones, elaborated in Aspects of the Novel (1927) with the same
exemplary application of Cambridge method as that by which Ansell, in The
Longest Journey, proves that there is a cow in the room. That is, distinctions
are made, flare up in a burst of illumination, hold for an instant, are
manipulated, and then retreat back to the dark. In the case of character,
however, Forster is speaking in character as a novelist, and he wants to
approach character as a technician: the point is that character enters
narrative as a devise to be manipulated, worked on a grand scale and on a miniature one, and is ultimately in the hands of the reader, which is where
the fun of the novel is. Readers, then, as well as novelists need a lesson in
character, and this requires a lesson in distinguishing degrees, or types, of
character. Forster relates his flat
characters explicitly related to the comedy of ‘humor’ in the 17th century, and
he writes that they are “sometimes called types, sometimes called caricatures”
– the calling here being done by the critics.
Round characters, on the other hand, have complexities that lie “under
the surface”. Forster’s roundness is actually three dimensionality, and round
characters have perspectival depth.
The distinction between flat and round is very much a
pictorial reference, made explicit in the idea of “caricature”. In fact, in the
early modern re-appearance of character, the Theophrastian ‘character’ and the
Aristotelian “ethos”, which come down in two different lineages, could be and
were figured under the metaphor of the sketch and the portrait. Both have
different values. Both thematized character in different ways.
The neglect of character as a devise in both print culture
and oral culture at the present moment, and the moralization or weaponization
of “character” as a rightwing trope, is a puzzle that is all about our present
moment.
