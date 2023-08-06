The drunken boat on vacation

Leon Edel makes a
shrewd juxtaposition between the fate of Charlotte Verver in the Golden Bowl
and the consequent voyage to America of the hero of his biographical trifecta, Henry James, quoting Fanny Assingham: “I see
the long miles of ocean and the dreadful great country. State after State –
which have never seemed to me so big or so terrible.”
Henry James’s travels
in the U.S. in 1904, 21 years after he’d been there last, make up that bundle
of impressions, The American Scene. James is the Silenus of expatriates – we all
bow down to his altar, sooner of later. State after State – this was the great “subject”
he was after, another writer – like Kerouac or Whitman, Mailer or, why not,
Jane Smiley – in search of the real American thing, a story to pull out of the
terrible vastness. On his first day, disembarked in New Jersey, James could
already feel it:
Nothing was left, for
the rest of the episode, but a kind of fluidity of appreciation a mild, warm
wave that broke over the succession of aspects and objects according to some
odd inward rhythm, and often, no doubt, with a violence that there was little
in the phenomena themselves flagrantly to justify. It floated me, my wave, all
that day and the next ; so that I still think tenderly for the short backward
view is already a distance with "tone" of the service it rendered me
and of the various perceptive penetrations, charming coves of still blue water,
that carried me up into the subject, so to speak, and enabled me to step
ashore.”
What expat come home
has not surfed on that wave? Has not felt some lost familiarity in its motion
and temperature? Some intervening distance that puts one on one side, the stranger
at the party?
But Charlotte Verver
and Henry James came home from a Europe that was truly distant – when distance
was the experience of days and tossing currents, not of today’s menu of movies
and tv shows and jet lag – an utterly new experience of time. I arrived in
Atlanta a little sick, but soon cast off the threatened cold and plunged as directly
as I could, with a casting off of newspaper headlines, into the “subject”. It is
a plunging that requires cars, and getting used to vast, cathedral like grocery
stores all over again. For Adam, the New Jerusalem is all about his bucket list
of fast food places, as well as going, in Atlanta (and Athens, visiting his
cousins), to comic book stores and parks and even visiting the King memorial
down on Auburn Street. We are in Iowa now, and the bucket list consists of swimming for three hours a day in Lake Boji and amusement park rides in Arnold’s Park.
Myself, I am pretty
amazed by the unconscious affluence here, the cheapness in the Walmart and the
expensiveness of the restaurants; I’m tickled by the voices, by the way that
the grocery store clerk can decide to tell you the story of her dog’s funny
habits while ringing you up, just because; and I’m amazed at feeling so very
American myself, as through bursting through the thin layer of the French quotidian.
Feeling American does
not mean feeling kin to the official face America shows the world, or the unofficial
American buzz on social media. I know that’s there. That’s always there. But
that is not the wave. The wave is what I am interested in, more, at the moment.
