on the Des Moines glacial lobe

13,000 years ago, the Lake
I look at from the dining room window would have been embodied in an ice sheet,
around 1300 feet thick, the 'Des Moines Glacial Ice Lobe'. A mere millenium
later, the ice wall had retreated north – glaciers have the attributes of
troops on a battlefield, they are always advancing or retreating – leaving the
depression into which water found its way.
The Ice Age! I love that
term, and associate it with the American contribution to geology – via Agassiz.
Who actually hypothesized the ice age in Switzerland.
‘On July 24, 1837, the
Societe Helvetique des Sciences Naturelles ha its annual meeting in Neuchatel
and Agassiz gave his opening addres known as the Discours de Neuchatel, which
is the starting point of that has been written on the Ice-Age.” This I break
off from Albert Carozzi’s “Agassiz’s Amazing Geological Speculation: the
Ice-Age.”
Like many a European
scientist, Louis Agassiz eventually came to the United States – in search of
proof for his glacial hypothesis. Carozzi sees, exactly, the romantic aesthetic
behind Agassiz’s striking proposal.
“During his stay in
America, Agassiz never lost sight of the traces glacial action, which had
caught his attention the moment he land in the fall of 1846. Here is a striking
account of his first impression:
"When the steamer
stopped at Halifax, eager to set foot on the new continent full of promise for
me, I sprang on shore and started at a brisk pace for the heig above the
landing. On the first undisturbed ground, after leaving the town, I w met by
the familiar signs, the polished surfaces, the furrows and scratches... so well
known in the Old World; and I became convinced of what I had already
anticipated as the logical sequence of my previous investigations, that here
also this great agent had been at work.”
We could be reading the
words of Dr. Frankenstein, in search of his great agent.
Hard to believe in ice on
this sunny morning. But I must mention one other great agent in this dimly
rhapsodic string: Marianne Moore. Her poem, the Octopus, is, to my mind, the
most enigmatic of the American attempts to saw the epic into a form fit for the
American tongue. It was one of John Ashberry’s totems, with its bristle of
indirections and the babble of its mysterious citations. No other poem gets so
close to seeing America as a poem, a geological, botanical, political epic,
with all its bloody edits. Eliot might quote Dante; Moore would quote “W. P.
Taylor, Assistant Biologist, Bureau of Biological Survey, U. S. Department of
Agriculture.”
Hard to believe in ice. The
lake bears its speedboats, water skiers, and lilly pads, made of some foamy
material, perfect tabs for young swimmers to leap around on. Last night, in the
storm, it was all bustling with white caps, and today it is placid and flat.
We’ll soon take a boat and dock over at Arnold’s Park and go to the Nutty Bar.
The Ice. It is melting in
the background, the planetary background, even as I type. But I like to think
of Agassiz and Moore today. Vacation is made of blissful, intentional
ignorances.
The fir trees in “the
magnitude of their root systems,”
rise aloof from these
maneuvers “creepy to behold,”
austere specimens of our
American royal families,
“each like the shadow of
the one beside it.”
