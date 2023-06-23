thinking something else

Like many people –
hell, I’m going for the vulgar generalization and saying like ever-y-body – I am
always thinking of something else. I don’t think it is a bad guess that
when Descartes wrote “cogito ergo sum”, he was thinking of something else –
where am I going with this? Is the woman across the canal going to be in the fruitmarket
again? I wonder if I should have some chicken broth? Hmm, bet those foutus Jesuits
are going to piss in their gowns over this part, but ha ha – I’m out-Augustine-ing
you, mes freres! Things like that.
A good deal of
thinking, in my experience, is thinking of something else. I go down the street
and instead of thinking about the street and its multiple ghosts and
encounters, I am thinking about, say, writing about thinking of something else.
Yet the cogito’s
thinking is supposedly a straight shot, from subject to object. The “else” that
gets in there doesn’t figure much in philosopher talk. Yet my head is as filled
with “else” as a pinball machine is filled with combination shot opportunities.
Some people spill that else into conversation, making it hard to keep up – the conversational
topic keeps reeling around. In moments of physical action, say in brushing my
teeth, though I do look at the teeth and the foam churned up in there by the
brush, I often find myself thinking of a news story, or a person in the news I
hate, or the laundry, or money.
Else does not
correspond directly with a logical function. It is chased about in Grice’s
rules of implicature, which put a premium on pertinence. Else’s book is Tristam
Shandy – or Potocki’s Manuscript found in Saragossa. Etymologically, else is an
other – it is related to the Latin alius and the Greek allo. An other, a
foreigner – thinking of something else has a certain retroactive power, making
the subject a foreigner to itself.
To “only connect” is
to come home – but the possibility, in every homecoming, is that the homecomer
is alien to the home by the very nature of his trip. He’s someone else. How did
he get there?
Odysseus found this
out the hard way.
Comments