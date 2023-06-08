Cain's papers

Few writers have seen
their best sentences become their death sentences. Morris Markey, though, was
one of those few.
Lawrence Morris
Markey. He is best known, if known at all, as an early New Yorker writer. He
wrote novels too – about Dixie. His wife was related to Margaret Mitchell, but
he married her before the latter became the author of Gone With The Wind. That
must have peeved him – he’d been the one to leave Atlanta behind and make it in
New York and the big time. The big time dwindled in Hollywood, in Holiday
Magazine, in writing radio spots.
As well, while
Mitchell went in for 19th century prose, Markey’s reporting on murders,
vagabands and riff raff was very much Neue Sachlichkeit, the American version.
Markey is associated
with two engrossing articles about murders, some of which are still recycled
for the mystery and the podcastery in them. One was the murder of Starr
Faithfull, whose body was tossed up on the shore of Long Beach, Long Island on
June 8, 1931. The other murder, also of a flapper, was of Dot King, who was
found murdered in her “love nest” on the 15th of March, 1923. Both murders have
generated books and websites.
The second paragraph
of the Mysterious Death of Starr Faithfull
begins as follows:
“It lies within the
very nature of a mystery story that it must be told backward. The only possible
beginning is the corpse. And then things are learned and told about the corpse
and the creature that existed before it became a corpse…”
Did I say that Morris
Markey and James Cain were friends?
Of course, the corpse
is definitely a given, but it need never be discovered, or it can be discovered
within the elastic schedule of the writer’s telling.
However, I rather like
it, gruesomely, that Morris Markey, who left an imprint on the Cold Blood
genre, was a creature who left a mystery with his corpse himself, one that the
coroner left open: suicide, accident or murder.
On July 12, 1950, the
Atlanta Constitution published a story that began: “Gunshot kills L.M.Markey,
ex-Atlantan: Lawrence Morris Markey, 51, former Atlanta newspepr reporter, died
Monday night of a gunshot wound in his home in Halifax, Virginia.”
And thus, the corpse
with the small .22 entrance wound behind its ear.
In the Constitution
story, Markey was found “in a downstairs hall and that a .22 caliber rifle lay
nearby, one cartridge fired from it.” It doesn’t tell us if a relative of
Margaret Mitchell was in the house.
The coroner relied in
his account on the testimonies of those in the house, but he must not have
relied entirely, since he does leave the case open. A question mark that could
be seen as an accusation against someone in the household.
In his biography of
James Cain, Morris Markey holds a considerable place. Markey introduced Cain to
Harold Ross at the New Yorker. When
Helen Markey called him up and told him Morris was dead, and invited him to the
funeral, Cain went. Oddly “Helen had not said how Markey died, and it was not
until Cain reached Petersburg and bought a Richmond paper that he learned
Morris had been shot.”
Truly, here’s the set
up for a short story. Cain, the author of Double Indemnity, goes to Halifax
Virginia and spends a few days snooping about, hearing stories about the death
of his friend. Cain heard the tale from Morris’s brother, Marvin Markey.
“On the day before his
death… Sue [his daughter] had driven to a store and along the way had seen four
little puppies on the side of the road, where somebody had abandoned them.
Deciding they should have a merciful end, she took them hom, got out the family
.22, and shot them. When she went to bury them, she left the .22 in the hall.”
The family agreed that
Morris, drinking and depressed, had jammed the gun against his head from behind
and shot himself, presumably to make it look less like a suicide and more like
an accident. Insurance reasons. But it made it look like somebody shot him from
behind.
Cain, according to
Hoopes, wrote this all down in a letter he sent to Laurence Stallings, a mutual
friend.
And, to make a true
mystery writer’s death true mystery, the
letter has not, as far as I know, been published. It is among Cain’s papers.
Which is a potential
title, no? Cain’s papers.
Comments