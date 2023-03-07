According to the
Littre, the word grève – strike – comes from the Grève – the strip along the
Seine behind the Hotel de Ville where, in the 18th century, people
hung out looking for work. There are places like that in all cities – in Austin,
Texas, for instance, I remember working for someone who picked up day laborers
down near I-35 in the center of the City. I believe that has moved since I left
that town. But they will be somewhere – the day-by-days, the desperate, the
Barbaric Yawp you can hire for minimum, pick em up at 8, drive em down there at
5.
That, according to Littre, the grève became a linguistic extension of
that desperation – the worker becoming, voluntarily, the non-worker – is an
etymology to be pondered.
Michelle Perrot, a historian known for her feminism, wrote a book in
the wake of 1968: Workers on Strike in France, 1871-1890. Her purpose, besides the
strictly historical one, was to understand the strike not as an empty form, but
as a social complex. At one point she writes:
“It took May 1968 to remind us for a brief moment that a strike can be
something other than a well-run economic scenario, that it can in fact be an
expression of latent desires and repressed dreams, a freeing of both word and
action, a festival [fete – party] of the assembled populace.”
That the great strikes are great parties is a shock to the Anglophone
world. Parties are assigned to the upper class, the style section, the peeps
with yachts. A strike – stopping work, by God! – has to be accomplished with
solemn faces, with “ideals”, with a certain sense of sacrifice. The strike
enters into the sacred realm.
But that realm just is, as well, the realm of the party. The
party-sacrifice. Everybody’s pay is docked. Everybody blows trumpets and
marches to a reggae beat, or to rap, or to the smokey arty songs of the 50s. To
the great disgust of the bourgeoisie. It is by this disgust that you can diagnose
them – it is alright to ask the boss for more wages, humbly, and it is all
right if the boss, being a self-made man in a dog eat dog world, refuses the
request and even institutes a healthful mass layoff – but to bring out the
balloons and the saucisse sandwiches! It shows that you are really enjoying the
idleness – and centuries and centuries have gone into the message that enjoying
the idleness is reserved for the top ranks, only.
Perrot has a nice sense of the counter-seasonal reality of industrial
labor, which is always being pushed back by the worker. Thus, the importance of
May, of Spring, when working in a dusty building seems to go against human
nature. She mentions a strike of the largely female work force at a glove
factory:
“The women loved dancing. Their strikes took on the outward appearance
of dances. At Ceton (Orne) where the Neyret glove factory employed a large
female labor force (100 in the workshop, 600 in their own homes), “the day
following the strike declaration, the whole population went to a meadow… and
they danced there until dusk. At Ablain-Saint-Nazaire the stikes, female flint
gatherers, went through the village streets led by a band, singing and dancing.
They waved pocket handkerchiefs and aprons attached to long poles as banners… The
day ended in an open-air dance.”
In The Age of Betrayal, Jack Beatty outlines the way labor was crushed
in post-bellum America by the combination of media, the courts, Congress and
the Executive. The joke of it all was that the highminded motivation here was “freedom”
– free markets – and to uphold this freedom, workers were deprived of the
freedom of association, speech, and in general of any activity that the
establishment did not approve of. The New York Times, in the 1870s, was
suspicious that labor strikers were actually not laborers at all, but “tramps” –
how the NYT loves the unverified, country club rumor! Beatty digs out the
particulars of the Railroad Strike of 1877 in Pittsburg, where the casualties
amounted to around 40, the state guard gave the strikers the “rifle diet”, as
the president of the railroad called it. Beatty does a good job of connecting
the crushing of the strike and the ethnic cleansing going on in the borderlands.
In both cases, what was being attacked was an older version of rights and
properties.
It was the Homestead strike of 1892 that Beatty singles out as the
turning point – a sort of Wounded Knee for the working class: “Homestead was an
axial event. It portended the end of the skilled workers’ control over the pace
of production, the eclipse of the nineteenth century entrepreneurial economy,
and the triumph of corporate capitalism.” Homestead was a steel mill built on the
plan of a prison or concentration camp, a place surrounded by barbed wire.
Inside, conditions of work were such as to diminish the lifespan of the
workers. “Fifteen to twenty men died a year at Homestead.” But the workers, given the sweat and blood
they literally spilled there, considered the plant their territory in some
essential sense. As contemporaries wrote, and as Beatty asserts, the spirit of
the skilled laborer took the skill as a property, with all its rights, against
management. When the workers struck and occupied the plant, Carnegie Steel sent
a private militia of Pinkertons against them. The ensuing battle was, really, a
battle: the Pinkertons brought a cannon with them and bombarded the factory.
The workers, armed, shot back. Since the Pinkertons were on barges on the river
where the factory was located, the workers devised the strategy – probably taught
to them by fathers who fought in the civil war – of sending rafts on fire against
the barges. When the Pinkertons surrendered, the workers revenged the rifleshot
and cannons that had cost them seven dead and sixty wounded by making the
Pinkertons run the gauntlet in town. Women lined the streets and beat the
Pinkertons, something that absolutely shocked the establishment.
The defeat of the Pinkertons was an excuse seized by Capital to get the
Governor to call in the troops. And for Frick, who was running the steel
company, to recruit strikebreakers. He preferred black strikebreakers – a
clever strategy in the race war of the Jim Crow era. They were paid less, but
as that pay was more than black workers could get in the South, they accepted
it. Northern unions, who refused to accept black workers, paid for their racism
with the use of the strikebreakers. Which of course led to the combination of
racist and worker discourse, much to the satisfaction of the utterly white
upper class. That strategy has been in place for a long, long time. It was in
this way that the party of Lincoln reconciled the radical Republican demand for
racial equality (in the South) with its middle and upper class demographic.
The strike has become old fashioned – such is the wisdom in the U.S.
among the centrists. Indeed, the strike has become overloaded by government
supervision, especially guided by a Supreme Court that, besides guarding white
supremacy and female subordination, takes it role as crushers of worker
associations for capitalist very, very seriously. We have still not seen the
combination of strike and civil disobedience that is coming someday. In France,
today, the cops are out in full. The reactionary Interior minister has, of
course, seen to that. It is a grand tradition: when the right demonstrates, the
cops leave them a respectful space, when
the left demonstrates, they are up in your face.
Liberation had an account of the utterly vapid thinking process in
Macronie yesterday, which I’d recommend to anybody who can read French. The Great Man has lept ahead of the “reform” –
consider it done! What are people going to do, vote in people to undo the “reform”?
Impossible! So now the Macronists are “brainstorming” for other hills to climb.
Of course, ultimately they want to rely on the Le Pen card – go down the neolib
road and lose your life in futile gestures nudged by thinktankers and business
consultants, or you face – the Le Penists! Like Frick with his use of black
strikebreakers, it is a strategy based on cynicism, hypocrisy, and the bottom
line. Lets hope it blows up in their face before it is too late.
Comments