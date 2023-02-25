I noticed years ago that the American Pain, which used to die in shacks
and mansions unheard, has migrated to the Net to be heard – for every pain
wants an ear, desperately. Thus, my morbid fascination with the comments on
YouTube videos, a vast lamentation. It is here that mothers grieve daughters
gone to overdose, daughters grieve mothers gone to Covid, and crooked lives
find, at least for a comment, some airing.
This is, I believe, a unique
ethical and aesthetic phenomenon. The blues came out of the American
heartland, and scattered singers throughout the land. Seriously. I remember in
Shreveport, in the 1970s, when I was working as a janitor at a warehouse, that
at break, this one old battered warehouse lift operator would sometimes bring a
guitar and sing “a shaky song”. Interrupting the ongoing dominos games.
It makes sense to me, in a painful way, these voices, these anecdotes
shared with nobody. The boy who overdoses and dies with the headphones on, the
Dad who crashes and burns listening to some R.E.M. song. It is surprising and
not surprising at all that so little ruckus is made about the more than million
overdose deaths in America in the last decade, or the way suicide has become
the number one way out for the under 35 year old cohort. In other times, this
amount of pain would have moved mountains, would have somehow rocked the boat.
But it hasn’t, so it ends up in YouTube video comments. This could be
one of those YouTube video comments.
