Roots of the paranoid republic

When Kurt Lewin came
to America in 1929, he was already a famous figure in Berlin. Lewin had started
out in social philosophy, the kind of thing practiced and theorized by Georg
Simmel, but he had taken a turn into social psychology, and held a chair in
Gestalt psychology at the Berlin university in the twenties. Having been trained
in philosophy, he was fascinated by the underlying theory of the psychological
experiment, criticizing the idea that the application of statistics and modelling
the psychology laboratory on physics or the natural sciences was the best route
for social psychology’s object: the mechanisms of human interaction.
These are the dry
vocational aspects of Lewin’s life in 1929. However, you can’t explain Lewin’s
influence simply by referring to his papers. Rather, there was something about
the man himself, apparently. This is the story told in James Korn’s history of
the use of deceit in social psychological experiments:
“A German-Jewish immigrant … radically changed the
direction of American social psychology. Kurt Lewin already had a following in
the United States as a result of an article
published by J. E Brown (1929) and an invited lecture
at Yale University in 1929. The Yale lecture foreshadowed the nature of his
impact because, although most of the audience could not understand what he said
(he lectured in German), his obvious enthusiasm held the attention of his
listeners.”
In my experience, Yale lectures are usually not to
write home about: they are often detail distressed – too much or too little –
and the speaker makes no attempt to put life into what he or she is saying. A professor
at Yale told me a long, amusing anecdote about Lacan’s lecture there – which,
much to the surprise of his hosts, was not only incomprehensible – it was
Lacan, after all, and used the model of elephant sexuality to explain something
– but was also in French. In the professor’s recounting, he had to restrain a
colleague who was threatening to go on stage and clock Lacan in mid metaphor.
Perhaps Yale talks bring out the bizarre. In Lewin’s
talk, he demonstrated his theories by showing a short film he made of his wife’s
eighteen month old niece attempting to sit on a rock. The film was an expose of
the way even an infant sequences a task without having a specific experience to
guide her.
To give an entire talk, in 1929, in German was, let us
say, a bold move: that it added to Lewin’s glamor rather than diminished it is
pretty impressive.
Korn’s book is about the rise and relative fall of
using deception – often employing confederates, as in a con game – to create a
social psychology experiment; Korn claims that the origins of this kind of
thing, or at least the impulse that led to experiments that are known to all,
such as the Milgrim experiment, came originally from Lewin’s work and influence
on his students – students who also included businessmen. In fact, Lewin was
fascinated with organization, including business organizations, and it is no weirdness
that his American biographer, Alfred J. Marrow, was an industrialist.
Lewin’s film clip – and his early advocacy of filming
subjects – is not only about his underlying theory of what social psychology
should be doing – discovering sequences, not behavioural pairs on the Pavlovian
– Behaviouralist model – but also about his subjectivity as a product of the
Weimar era. Marrow’s biography doesn’t mention it, but it is not hard to
imagine that Lewin was a fan of Fritz Lang’s films. In particular M., the film
of Lang and his scriptwriting wife, Thea von Harbou, that is in many ways
exactly like a social psychology experiment, with secret observers, such as
fake blind beggars, watching the streets for the child murderer and marking him
so that others could find him. It is odd to think of how Lewin transposed the
modernity of Weimar Berlin to mid America – exactly mid, as he spent his best
years in America in Iowa, at the University of Iowa’s Child Welfare center.
However, his deception experiments were not played on
children – but on the usual prey, college students. At Harvard he conducted an
experiment on the “fear response” in groups that was a model of the deception
experiment – it was structured around a supposed experiment that was really a
lure for the real experiment. For instance, students or other volunteers would
be told they have to solve problems. Then the psychology student would say that
they had completed the experiment, and would they please stay in the room and write
down their analysis of their experience. He would walk out the door and lock
it. Then smoke would be directed through a grill in the door, and people in the
ceiling above the room would watch to see how the group was affected by finding
smoke, that is, evidence of fire, and a locked door.
Fun.
Or as Korn puts it: “In this study we see many of the
deceptive elements that would be repeated later in social psychological
research: a bogus task, misinformation from the experimenter, and hidden
observers.”
It interests me that the controversy about these small
scale deceptions has been about the ethical problem of how they might harm the
participants, but not about the larger problem of infecting the public discourse
with the scientific practice of deception, and the power-relationships this
entails. What does this do to the “scientist”? What does it do to the larger
public that becomes aware of it? How does this ease with deceptive elements
work when they are annexed, say, by national intelligence agencies? Although most of the controversy about the ”post-truth”
era is an invitation to fake deepthink, there was, during the Cold War years
and up until now, a comfort with deception on the part of the intelligentsia
and the powerful that fundamentally undermined the trust needed to maintain a
democracy. And I think these routinized deceits have never been given the historical
prominence or consideration they deserve. The construction and use of paranoid machinery is one of the discoveries
of the twentieth century that is having a massive effect on the twenty-first
century.
The citizen-paranoid seeks a society-paranoid – which is
the very image of authoritarianism.
Yet, this picture of Lewin is not complete. He was, in
truth, a New Dealer liberal, an advocate for less authoritarian ways of
teaching – in a series of famous experiments, his group at Iowa showed how more
democratic classrooms were actually less liable to arguments, tantrums and
bickering. The authoritarian method of the Lewin liberal is interwoven with the
liberal goal of a society of tolerance. We toil in this net.
