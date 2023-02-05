Looking back at the midlife crisis

In the middle of my life – a point that I
crossed while sitting in a messy studio apartment in Austin – I looked around, and
then at the mirror – where else? – and thought about the pattern of failure in
my life. Of course, this was that old thing, the cardboard middlelife crisis and all that,
but out of the stereotypes in which we are locked we sometimes achieve
spiritual insight. We sometimes find a key, unlock the stereotype, and step out.
My answer, my key, to this failure I felt
was: that I just could not take boredom. Boredom stuck in my craw.
Or perhaps I should say my inability to
endure boredom for the sake of making money. In this, I am spiritually one with
the street people, the addicts, the semi-professional criminals – with all of
those who never quite grew up, whose immaturity is caught in their throat. The
difference is that, among the decayed Peter Pan gang, there is – as you will
find out very quickly if you talk to them - an astonishing nostalgia for the
larva days – high school pranks, days of honey in the suburban hive. I hate
that shit, which bored me at the time, and bores me in memory still.
Which made me want to start over again and ask whether my
failure, here, is not so much that I fly from boredom, as that I am bored at
the wrong time and by the wrong things. Add to this another confusion: although
sometimes I will say, like anybody else, that such and such a thing is boring –
and mean, like anybody else, that it is contemptible, that I would like to step
on it, shit on it, spit on it, expel it – at other times I despise this kind of
language. Boredom, I think – at these other times – is a kind of test, an
exercise. It has a necessity, especially in relation to the ecstatic, the
sublime, the interesting. To fly boredom in these cases is to fly the depths.
To be unable to be bored is to be unable to be. All of which ties me into
knots.
If there is midlife crisis, there is
literature. There is, for instance, Kierkegaard. A man to turn to when one is
locked in a stereotype.
Our man, in the Concept of Dread (or
Anguish), has a lot to say about boredom. In the fourth chapter, Kierkegaard
asks what happened to the demons. Why do Christians no longer talk about the
demons in 19th century Europe? Are they ashamed?
This is the starting point for
Kierkegaard’s discussion of the demonic. He makes a two-fold approach to the
demonic. One approach is to see it in terms of communication. Communication,
for Kierkegaard, is ultimately about revelation, and revelation is ultimately
about the divine. Every act of true revelation is divine. And revelation is at
the heart of communication. Thus, every act of non-revelation is on the side of
the devil, the ‘spirit of negation’. The demon is, ultimately,
non-communicative – on the ethical level. He is closed, locked. The demon is
the antithesis of the key – all the keys the demon holds out are skeleton keys,
keys to nothing and everything.
However, granting this two-sidedness, the
communication that doesn’t communicate, what is the positive content of revelation, or
communication? What is affirmed? The affirmed is, ultimately, the continuous.
Continuity itself. The devil’s share, then, is the sudden – the German term
seems to me to contain the forked tail more audibly. Plotzlich, that which puts itself in
opposition to the continuous.
Here we have to engage in some dialectical
shenanigans, because if the divinely continuous is really to be continuous, it
must contain the sudden. The demon with the false key must be in the house, y’all.
Revelation, after all, has its own
suddenness. This gets us to boredom. Boredom is, Kierkegaard maintains,
incommunicable – it expresses nothing. This is because its content is the content-less.
The content of boredom is no content.
This polarity between the sudden and the
continuous explains the boring core of entertainment as we have come to know
it. Boredom lifts, briefly, at the end of the horror movie or thriller, and it
is in that lift that we retrospectively justify our scares and the fine ethical
line we cross by watching, without any kind of mourning or sympathy, numerous
killings. Or I should say, not only at the end, but the way in which the
entertainment lays itself out as a series of ends. In the classic archetype of
the horror movie, the monster always comes back after it has been, supposedly,
killed. This is a way of playing with the end as a viewpoint from which to look
at any cultural product. This is where killing takes our secular knowledge –
death is really an end – and makes it ambiguous.
Myself, at the time of my midlife crisis, was
possessed by the l’wa of boredom, longed
for a continuum of suddenness – for the ultimate miracle, for nothing to become
something all of the time. Never want to work/always want to play.
Play, as opposed to playfulness, was just what
is lacking in Kierkegaard – what pulls him to the right. Still, what a writer to have at hand for us
residents in a lost modernity, for which we have only the most comic of names!
Here’s a bit from K.
“Thus the demonic always is, and thus unfreedom becomes
anxious, and thus its anxiety moves. Hence, the tendency of the demonic toward
mime, not in the sense of the beautiful but in the sense of the sudden, the
abrupt, which life itself often gives opportunity to observe.
The demonic is the contentless, the boring.
In the case of the sudden, I have called attention to the
esthetic problem of how the demonic may be represented. To elucidate what
already has been said, I shall again raise the same question. As soon as one
wants to have a demoniac speak and to have him represented, the artist who is
to solve this problem must be clear about the categories. He knows that the
demonic is essentially mimical; the sudden, however, he cannot achieve, because
it interferes with his lines. He will not cheat, as if he were able to bring
about the true effect by blurting out the words etc. Therefore, he correctly
chooses the very opposite, namely, the boring. The continuity that corresponds
to the sudden is what might be called extinction. Boredom, extinction, is
precisely a continuity in nothingness. Now the number in the legend can be
understood somewhat differently [The legend here is one about the devil meditating
for 3,000 years about how to destroy humanity] . The 3,000 years are not
accentuated to emphasize the sudden; instead, the prodigious span of time
evokes the notion of the dreadful emptiness and contentlessness of evil.
Freedom is tranquil in continuity. Its opposite is the sudden, but also the
quietness that comes to mind when one sees a man who looks as if he were long
since dead and buried. An artist who understands this will see that in
discovering how the demonic can be represented he has also found an expression
for the comic. The comic effect can be produced in exactly the same way. When
all ethical determinants of evil [IV 400] are excluded, and only metaphysical
determinants of emptiness are used, the result is the trivial, which can easily
have a comic aspect.”
Ah that dead and buried person! This was my image of the quiet
desperation that consists in selling his
or her boredom for money. And using that money to buy plenty of nothing –
suddenness in all its multiple forms and varieties.
The me who dreamed in this way, years ago,
is measurably different from the me with a certain ease, an achieved peace with
the culture of the bored. Kierkegaard was a bachelor, and it shows, it shows. Or
at least, this is how I register the change in myself.
