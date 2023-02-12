Alchemists among us, blockhainin'

When Marx overlays the transformations of
money into commodity and commodity into money with the parodic language of
alchemy, he is following a theme that goes back not only to Faust, but to the
beginning of the theory of the political economy. About which, Carl Wennerlind
has written an essay entitled “Credit-Money as the Philosopher’s Stone: Alchemy
and the Coinage Problem in Seventeenth-Century England.” Wennerlind’s essay proposes that the 17th century natural
philosophers took the alchemical proposal of creating wealth out of nothingness
– or base metal – quite seriously. And, vice versa, "when the Bank of England
showed in 1694 how credit-money could function, there was a rapid falloff in
the patronage of alchemists…”
Curious phrase, credit-money. We would now
simply say money, since it wouldn’t occur to any possessor of same to assume
that the material ot of which the money was made was equal in value to the
money. You won’t get much for a strip of green paper that doesn’t have the
magical symbols of U.S. power on it now, will you? Of course not.
“Credit-money… served as a means of payment
and had the capacity to circulate widely. These paper notes were wholly or
partially convertible into assets or income streams designated as security. As
such, they could fully complete a transaction and serve as a store of value…”
In the system of political thinking that held at the time, this was as
miraculous as the transmutation of metals promised by the Philosopher’s stone –
or so our author claims. It is for this reason that the two things – the bank
and the alchemist – were held in the same field, as substitutes one for the
other. Or rather, the bank, by the alchemical feat of creating value out of de
facto currency, drove out the alchemists, who’d been patronized by the Stuarts.
‘This transition from alchemy to credit was swift and complete, perhaps nowhere
more dramatically evidenced than in the Duke of Orleans’s dismissal of his
court alchemists in favor of John Law’s land-backed paper currency.”
That last event has an aura, doesn’t it? The
court alchemists are always trying to get back in. The latest species of them
mechandize pseudo-currencies, which have cleverly named themselves “crypto-currency”.
A crypto currency is a contradiction in terms – currency itself is the most
obvious thing, and has to be in order to operate. A crypto-currency, on the
other hand, props itself on the subliminal idea that all that obviousness is
simply the surface of some conspiracy, against which the little guy – the little
guy who spends a lot of time fantasizing about internet poker and such – has to
protect himself.
Carl Wennerlind wrote about this phenomenon
in another article for the Berfois, an online magazine so erudite that few people
have heard of it. https://www.berfrois.com/2012/03/carl-wennerlind-credit-alchemy/
Which might be the reason that Sam Bankman-Fried was invited to the big NYT Dealbook
summit instead of Carl Wennerlind. More’s the pity, for while SBF is an Adderall
addled son of privilege whose business career is a xray of our current state of
corruption, including the indulgent justice and regulatory system that seems deadest
on giving him the tenderests of pats on the hand for defrauding thousands of
customers of billions of dollars. Wennerlind could have spoken about a genuine topic:
the perennial search for absolute unearned wealth. A sort of zero in the general
economy of sacrifice.
Here's a quote from the Berfois article.
“Despite many reports
of successful transmutations [of base metals into gold], efforts to find the
lever that would give mankind control over the money stock failed to
materialize. At this point, the same social reformers who had pursued
alchemical transmutations switched their attention to the promotion of a
generally circulating credit currency, authoring some of the first proposals
for such a currency. The similarity between alchemy and credit was far from
lost on them, with one person suggesting that a well-functioning bank is:
Capable of multiplying
the stock of the Nation, for as much as concernes trading in Infinitum: In
breife, it is the Elixir or Philosophers Stone.
Casualties of
Credit [Wennerlind’s book] argues
that there was indeed a link between alchemy and credit, but one that goes
deeper than credit money replacing alchemy as the solution to the scarcity of
money problem. I suggest that the new political economy that laid the
foundation for the Financial Revolution was greatly influenced by the
Scientific Revolution, which included alchemical, as well as, Baconian and
probabilistic thinking.”
Winnerlind’s article turns on a history
that is overlooked by the usual historians of economics. Though you will see
beaucoup titles and phrases about the “magic of the market” and the “alchemy of
finance”, these things are taken as Disney metaphors, with no roots in the
actual beliefs of businessmen and bankers. Winnerlind’s history is a reminder
that no, actual businessmen and bankers do search for philosopher’s stones,
which, at this present moment, is dressed up as encrypted blockchain technology
– something that is as real and as futile as alchemical torts and the search
for transforming lead into gold. The seventeenth century writers had already
discovered that money is metaphor - “Materia
Prima, because, though it serves actually to no use almost, it serves
potentially to all uses.”
We are still there, guys.
All of which had to do with England’s
problem in the Early Modern Era – a shortage of specie. The solution proposed
by some members of the Hartlib circle – the most advanced philosophers in
England, including Boyle and William Petty – was to fund experiments to turn
tin into gold.
Comments