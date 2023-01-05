The romance of hatred
is a real thing. But though we all recognize it, few take it to be a “romance” –
a narrative of repulsion that is also about the attraction of the repulsed. To
draw it out in dance diagram form, there are three positions, here, roughly: hating
– being hated – being hated for hating. To be hateful is, in a sense, to be embarked
upon a mission of destruction whose ultimate victim is the self. To rescue the
self from its own hatred – that is the moral duty of politics, I think.
Hatred is used,
fliply, by the journalist and pundit: back in the 00s, Americans were always
learning that they were “hated” for their freedoms, and thus could hate back
with their weapons. Weapons that by happy chance liberated their enemies – like
the wound that heals, enemies would be turned into friends by seeing their
loved ones killed by air bombardment.
Richard Bessel, in his artlcle: Hatred after War: Emotion and the Postwar
history of East Germany, theorized that in the aftermath of shattering events –
like World War II - hatred had a foundational, legitimating effect.
“This essay is a
brief, admittedly speculative, attempt to suggest that examining hatred after
war, and viewing public and political behavior as an expression of that hatred,
may offer insights into what occurred in both the public and the private
spheres in post-1945 East Germany. The suggestion is that hatred, arising from
the violence and brutality of war and Nazism, was a major factor motivating
both the leaders and the led in East Germany after World War II. Not just their
rational calculations of how to deal with the challenges they faced and the
political commitment that framed their actions, but also their emotional
responses to what had occurred determined how Germans behaved in the physical
and psychological rubble left behind by war and Nazism. This essay, therefore,
is a tentative attempt to approach the history of Germany after World War II as
a history of sentiments and emotions.”
Bessel’s essay was published
in 2005, and since then there has been a massive affective turn in the
humanities and social sciences. The anthropology of the detestable, the abject,
the untouchable: who has not felt touched at least by great waves of hatred
that have swept us about in the last twenty years? The apocalypse or the end of
things – the great Planetary suicide – is firmly lodged on our entertainment
menu. The horror story is edging towards
the aesthetic center, the defining position, rousting the tragedy and the
comedy from their traditional places.
We do live in the post
Cold War world.
Bessel fastens on the
wave of mass suicides in Germany after the Nazi defeat. This was massive.
It is part of the
racist code in which our history is given to us that it was not just Japan – the Oriental enemy – that was swept by mass suicide. The suicide of the hostile
Other is very much a part of our political dreamlife. The suicide bombers in Iraq, in
France, the suicide hijackers of 9/11. We don’t of course think of ourselves as
anything but the victims of these crazies. This thought disguises the fact that the defense posture of the U.S.,
during the Cold War and after, depends on our own suicide bombers. . SAC pilots and crews,
parodied in Dr. Stangelove, knew that
they had little chance to survive delivering to their targets. In essence, they
were asked to be suicide bombers on a much bigger scale than any kamikaze
attack we can imagine. . The risk of dropping an bomb on Moscow is undoubtedly
close to the risk of being killed delivering a rigged car to be exploded in
front of an embassy. But while we can rally warm feelings in the patriotic
homeland base by the idea of the suicide mission, the suicide bomber is a sort
of ideogram of hatred, hatred taken to its logical conclusion: the annihilation
of the self and other.
“One of the most remarkable features of the
collapse of Nazi Germany is the huge wave of suicides that accompanied it. This
surge of suicides included not only much of the regime’s political
leadership—Hitler, Goebbels, Göring, Himmler, Thierack and Ley—but also dozens
of Wehrmacht generals and many lesser Nazis and lower-level functionaries, as
well as thousands of civilians who killed themselves as Allied forces pushed
their way into Germany and occupied the country. Already in early 1945, as the
roof was caving in on the Third Reich, many Germans contemplated killing
themselves; according to a report of the German security service about popular
morale in the dying days of Nazi Germany, “many are getting used to the idea of
making an end of it all. Everywhere there is great demand for poison, for a
pistol and other means for ending one’s life. Suicides due to genuine
depression about the catastrophe which certainly is expected are an everyday
occurrence.”10 The gruesome sight that greeted American soldiers when they
arrived at the Neues Rathaus in Leipzig—littered with the bodies of Nazi
officials who had killed themselves and their families— was but a spectacular
example of a widespread phenomenon.”
And:
“After the German
military collapse, the atmosphere in entire communities was colored by such
events, as suicide became almost a mass phenomenon. A particularly extreme
example is that of the Pomeranian district town of Demmin, where roughly five
percent of the entire population killed themselves in 1945;13 when the Landrat,
who had been installed by the Soviet authorities in May 1945, surveyed
conditions in Demmin in a report for the Interior Administration of
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in November 1945, he noted: “365 houses, roughly 70
percent of the city, lay in ruins, over 700 inhabitants had ended their lives
through suicide.” In Teterow, a town in Mecklenburg numbering fewer than ten
thousand inhabitants in 1946, the burial register included a “Continuation of
the Appendix for the Suicide Period (Selbstmordperiode) Early May 1945,”
containing details of 120 suicide cases, listing how the act had been carried
out: people shot themselves, hanged themselves, drowned themselves, poisoned
themselves; frequent reports noted how fathers killed their entire families and
then themselves. After years when they had been able to aim massive violence
against other people, Germans now turned violence on themselves.”
Bessel’s notion is that we should pay more
attention to the literal truth Goebbels enunciated:
“Germany’s war was
fought, as Goebbels boasted in a radio speech on 28 February 1945, not long
before his own suicide, “with a hatred that knows no bounds.””
Simmel, in his
Sociology, modeled sociological processes on what he took to be the fundamental
elements of society – on the one hand, the individual, and on the other hand,
the universal. In some ways, this is a dubious translation of medieval logic,
that eternal game of the particular and the universal. One wants some
meso-level between the I and the community. In Simmel’s schema, however, the
third entity is conflict. It is neither a quality of the individual or a
property of the universal, but a third thing – a socializing process. The
thirdness of violence has been taken up by other thinkers – notably, Rene
Girard – and given other directions. The important thing is that it lifts
hatred out of its supposedly privileged and limited place as a wholly private
and interior affair. Unlike Girard, however, I don’t think the endpoint of the
logic of hatred is Christ on the Cross, but the Werewolf – the wolf as the hunter
of men becoming inhabited by a man.
Bessel talks about the
violent intention encoded in suicide, its use as an instrument to hurt “the
important other.” This is an old cliché – and it covers up how the other is
already eaten by the suicide. The suicide eating his victim, the wolf eating
the man, the werewolf living in and on the wolf that lives on people. The
soldier of any army, the partisan of any side, almost instinctively drifts to the imago of
the predator.
The romance of hatred
dreams of monsters instead of heroes, the undead instead of the resurrection.
Perhaps this is why we are so close to Frankenstein and Dracula. Who absorbed
the hatred they inspired as a life force, purged of love.
Liminal figures. Against
which we have to pit all we know about reality. I’m with Lucretius. You cannot
purge life, you cannot purge the universe, of love. Frankenstein and Dracula included.
