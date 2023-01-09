simmel, paradise and the purposive jam

George Simmel’s Philosophy of Money is a
hard book to go straight through. I’ve never done so. Simmel has a unique meandering
style, which gave rise, I think, to the various early twentieth century
philosophical styles: Lukacs and Buber in particular. I can see Simmel through
certain of Heidegger’s early works. Simmel has a way of going on abstractly, and
the reader goes hum hum hum, on the verge of sleep or headache, and then
suddenly out of nowhere some image will emerge, some passage will coalesce, and
it all seems… important and poetic and non-humlike. . Rather like Hegel in the high
styling Phenomenology of Spirit. Talk about
that wild mercury sound.
One of those passages occurs In a subsection
of the book’s first section on value. It is entitled, in German, “The
economy as distancing (through effort, renunciation, sacrifice) and the simultaneous
overcoming of the same)”. You can see why David Frisby, in the standard
translation, settles for “Economic activity establishes distances and overcomes
them.” Still, leaving out the “gleichzeitige” is a little troubling.
The passage comes after Simmel’s consideration
of the aesthetic value of an object, in which the object, as it were, sheds its
use value and is appreciated for itself.
“I have chosen the above example because
the objectifying effect of what I have called ‘distance’ is particularly clear
when it is a question of distance in time. The process is, of course, intensive
and qualitative, so that any quantitative designation in terms of distance is
more or less symbolic. The same effect can be brought about by a number of
other factors, as I have already mentioned: for example, by the scarcity of an
object, by the difficulties of acquisition, by the necessity of renunciation.
Even though in these economically important instances the signicance of the
objects remains a significance for us and so dependent upon our appreciation,
the decisive change is that the objects confront us after these developments a
independent powers, as a world of substances and forces that determine by their
own qualities whether and to what extent they will satisfy our needs and which
demand effort and hardship before they will surrender to us. Only if the
question of renunciation arises – renunciation of a feeling that really matters
– is it necessary to direct attention to the object itself. The situation,
which is represented in a stylized form by the concept of Paradise, in which
subject and object, desire and satisfaction are not yet divided from each other
– a situation that is not restricted to a specific historical epoch, but which
appears everywhere in varying degrees – is destined to disintegrate, but also
to attain a new reconciliation. The purpose of establishing distance is that is
should be overcome.”
There you have it, ladies and germs – the key
to all the mythologies!
I jest.
Simmel was impressed with the way our
actions tend towards purposes that are define steps that are not reached by any
single step, but by a series. Each step has its own subordinate purposiveness, each step absorbs our energy,
and thus each step on the journey is, as it were, a journey in itself, with all
the weariness that traversal entails. Elsewhere Simmel writes: “Indeed, it is a
common experience for those who finish a long task, say, writing a book or even
simply an article, to feel a letdown at the end of the process, as one is
simultaneously freed from exerting one’s energy and attention to the matter at
hand and at the same time left with a sort of unguided and unstructured moment.”
The moment is not a vacation – it is a crowning, a finish, an ending. And yet
it doesn’t give one anything to do.
But of course there is more to Simmel’s
point than this. Much of the modern life-story is taken up with long-term
projects of consumption towards some end. College students, for example, are
encouraged from the very beginning to aim at some degree, which is in turn seen
as the key to a job. And yet, as the degree is years off, it would be difficult
to make a calculation to understand just how much time and energy one should
spend on each step. Not that something like this doesn’t happen – a computer
science student in an elective English literature class is very often a study in
someone who has calculated exactly how little time needs to be spent on a
subject that is only a lightly weighted means to his end. Of course, this
student intersects with a teacher whose purpose is, in fact, exactly to teach
that English literature class. Modern life is full of what we might call
purposive jams – like traffic jams, they consist of people who, jostling one
another, are going different places but find themselves within the limits of
the same narrow situation.
Sometimes purposive jams become more
intrusive. They thrust themselves on our attention. I would guess that we are
passing through a massive purposive jam right now. Each propelled, for good or
evil, by some idea of paradise.
