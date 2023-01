She bleeds all in her dress on the back seat of the taxi

Home from the bone

Another good girl dawn

Even in my Emily Dickinson silence

I can always hear the click click click

Of the bitch about to pounce.

Although I dream of sitting among the big cats

Don't you know

I’m low

in the zoo order

from maneater to shrew.

Later, at the dry cleaners, the man says

the dress would the multitudinous seas

incarnadine. Too bad, I sez

It was one of my favorites





.-Karen Chamisso