Voltaire and commercial society

Voltaire’s history of the reign of Louis XV
begins with a study of the system of John Law, seen from the point of view of
the civilizing process – or at least the domesticating process. Voltaire is at
pains to put Law’s bubble in the context of the “habit of obedience” ingrained
in the French under the reign of Louis XIV, comparing the troubles that the
latter Louis faced, in his regency, from an upstart aristocracy, with the
mildness faced by the regent, the Duc D’Orleans, even in the exercise of truly
autocratic power. Out of the disempowerment of the nobility brought about by autocracy
of the Sun King, Voltaire spotted another power on the rise, which would
maintain a social order by the somewhat paradoxical support of those whose
political power was abridged by it. This
passage should be underlined by those looking for the genealogical ancestors of
Marx’s sociology of capitalism:
“Finally, Law’s famous system, which seemed
that it must ruin the regency and the state, actually sustained, in effect,
both one and the other by consequences nobody had foreseen. The cupidity that
it awoke in all conditions of the population, from the basest upt to
magistrates, bishops and princes, turned away the attention of all minds from
the public welfare, and from all political and ambitious views, in filling them
with the fear of losing and the avidity of gaining. It was a new and prodigious
game, where all citizens wagered one against the other. The obsessed players
hardly quit their cards in order to trouble the government. And so it happened,
by a prestige of which the hidden mechanisms could not be seen except by the
finest and most practiced eyes, that a chimerical system gave birth to a real
commerce, and played the midwife to the rebirth of the Indian company,
established in the past by the celebrated Colbert, and ruined by the wars. In
the end, if there were many private fortunes destroyed, at least the nation
become more commercial and richer. This system enlightened minds, as the civil
wars, in the past, had sharpened braveries. It was an epidemic sickness which
spread itself in France, Holland and England. It merits the attention of
posterity, for here it was not a question of the political interest of one or
two princes that sent shockwaves through the nations; rather, the people
themselves hurried into this madness which enriched some families, and reduced
others to beggary.”
Voltaire sees this as a madness, but it is
now a norm. The rise of the financial industry in all its branches is a sort of
surprising result of industrial society. In defiance of the economist’s fetish
of “efficiency”, the very size of finance in contemporary capitalist society is
a marker of vast inefficiencies, of rent-seeking for its own sake.
Because most economists work for the man,
though – the financial man – or hope to, this little insight is lost in the
footnotes. We don’t want to bring to the floor the fact that our form of
capitalism is, by its own standards, a vastly inefficient machine. That would
discourage the poky and the plunky – the little ones who have to be taught to
identify with the plutocrats.
