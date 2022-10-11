The skin of the judge

The third branch of government, the judiciary, has long been the feudal instance in the democratic or quasi-democratic nation-states. It is a system framed by, on one end, cages for people, and on the other end, retainers of the worst and the dullest, otherwise known as Your Honor.
I am aware that this feudal instance might work as a bulwark not only
against the power of the masses, but against the oppression of the minority.
Sometimes, these things overlap. In the United States, for instance, the brief
flare of juridical liberalism was one of the great cogs in the machine that battered
down apartheid – although it then acted as a great cog to re-Jim Crow the
country by caging millions of African-Americans. In same way, the Court is now
caging women in their own bodies, merrily making up precedents for its misogyny
oujt of quotes from witchhunters and defenders of wife-rape in the 17th
century.
My favorite quote about judges and the judiciary from a 16th century comes from a Hugh Latimer sermon,
perhaps his most famous sermon. Hugh Latimer is famous as a martyr under “bloody
Mary.” He was burned to death nearly five hundred years ago, on October 16th,
1555 with Nicholas Ridley. History today gives a nice short account:
“Ridley
went to the pyre in a smart black gown, but the grey-haired Latimer, who had a
gift for publicity, wore a shabby old garment, which he took off to reveal a
shroud. Ridley kissed the stake and both men knelt and prayed. After a
fifteen-minute sermon urging them to repent, they were chained to the stake and
a bag of gunpowder was hung round each man’s neck. The pyre was made of gorse
branches and faggots of wood. As the fire took hold, Latimer was stifled by the
smoke and died without pain, but poor Ridley was not so lucky. The wood was
piled up above his head, but he writhed in agony and repeatedly cried out,
‘Lord, have mercy upon me’ and ‘I cannot burn’.”
This
man to be burnt was a great sermon-maker, and this is his sermon about judges.
It has the whiff of the pyre about it – Latimer was always primed for the
flames, that’s how he lived.
|
“Cambyses was a great Emperor, such another as our master is; he had
many Lord deputies, Lord presidents, and Lieutenants under him. It is a great
while ago sith I read the history. It chanced he had under him in one of his
dominions a briber, a gift taker, a gratifier of rich men, he followed gifts,
as fast as he that followed the pudding, a hand maker in his office, to make
his son a great man, as the old saying is, Happy is the child whose father
goeth to the Devil.
|
The cry of the poor widow came to the Emperor’s ear, and
caused him to flay the judge quick, and laid his skin in his chair of
judgement, that all judges, that should give judgement afterward, should sit
in the same skin. Surely it was a goodly sign, a goodly monument, the sign of
the judge’s skin: I pray God we may once see the sign of the skin in England.
Ye will say peradventure that this is cruelly and uncharitably spoken: no,
no, I do it charitably for a love I bear to my country. God saith, Ego
visitabo, I will visit. God hath two visitations. The first is, when
he revealeth his word by preachers and where the first is accepted, the
second cometh not. The second visitation is vengeance. He went a visitation,
when he brought the judge’s skin over his ears. If his word be despised he
cometh with his second visitation with vengeance.”
The second visitation I identify with the terrible swift sword in the
Battle Hymn of the Republic. I hope that chopping time isn’t coming, but with
the SCOTUS poised to issue any ruling it pleases and be obeyed, I think the
established order is near a breaking point.
