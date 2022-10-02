The fascist franchise

On September 11, 1936,
two bombs exploded in Paris, one in front of the Conferation du patronat
francais, the other in front of the building housing an association for
metallurgy on 45 Rue des Boissieres.
On December 12, 1969,
a bomb exploed in the Banca
dell'Agricultura on Milan's Piazza Fontana that left seventeen dead and
eighty-eight injured.
On January 6, 2021, a
mob stormed the Congress in Washington, trying to annul the results of the 2020
election in the United States.
What unites these
events is that they were all committed by far right groups, and the first two
were committed, we know now, as part of a strategy to create a seemingly “leftwing”
terrorism that would justify a coup d’etat. In the case of the Trumpists, there
was a considerable campaign, after the attack on the capital was made, to blame
the so-called anti-fa.
It is interesting to
consider the success, or at least partial success, of this false flag strategy. In Italy, the
blaming of right wing acts of terror on the left was covered for months by the
police and the prosecutors, until the entire story connecting left wing
anarchists or communists to the bomb broke down. In its place, the police and
prosecutors found a trail that led to the real perpetrators – who were either
not prosecuted or let out of jail on technicalities by the higher courts. In
France, the group of people behind the Cagoule – the people who financed it,
the people who were in the know about it – all found homes in the Petain government
under the occupation. As for the members of the Cagoule, some came back and
fought against the Germans – such was their interpretation of the mix of
anti-semitism and nationalism of their creed – while some collaborated with the
Germans, adopting Hitler as a path to “cleaning” France of Jews and Communists
and degenerates, blah blah.
As for the mob of
patriot boys and blah blah, they can look forward to a court system seeded with
far right figures, including the highest court in the U.S.
History, in as much as
history is biased by the media of the time studied, has been kind to the
neo-fascists. That fascism was the reigning power in 1970 of three of the main Mediterranean
countries – Greece, Spain and Portugal – and that many on the international
anti-communist front, including many Americans, some of them having posts in
the CIA and Army, thought that the danger of the Italian Communist party called
for “extreme measures” – made it geopolitically logical that Italy, too, would
have a coup and a neo-fascist government. As it turned out, fascist doctrine
was not as pervasive in the Italian army
and security branches as it was in Greece, where many of the “colonels” of the
Junta had tasted their first blood under the Nazi occupation, as collaborators
(although changing sides to the British and Americans in 1945, and becoming
vital to the American side in the Greek civil war that pitted the communists
against the forces of “freedom.”
I am a bit startled that
this history has gone into the crapper, and the only reference that is made
when the fascist party wins in Italy is to Mussolini. There is a reason for
this: referring to the Cold War would definitely mess up the Manicheanism between
freedom and communist tyranny, which is the paradigm favored by the older
generation of Cold War scholars.
There’s a sort of
Freudian rule about covering up the fascist part of the anti-communist alliance:
it is the rule of the return of the repressed. The repressed were never, looking
back, very repressed. And they are now at the door.
