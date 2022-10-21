looting and heroic failure: the Liz Truss episode

William Hazlitt, unlike Coleridge or Wordsworth, was not only an admirer, initially, of the French Revolution, but believed in its principles to his dying day. He saw the turn to the right of the Romantics – the intellectuals of his generation – as a betrayal. I look back at the first Cold War as the Burkian war – the war of the anicen regime powers against the French revolution – and in those terms Hazlett plays the role of the unreconstructed fellow traveller.
He had company. Byron was
scathing about the rightwing British establishment – appealing to an earlier
Whig notion of liberty. And of course Shelley was always there on the battlements.
But Hazlitt was not a poet, but an essayist. In fact, one of the great English
essayists, to the embarrassment of his Victorian posterity. John Stuart Mill
could resurrect Coleridge, in search of a liberal consensus, but not Hazlitt. This
is one of the reasons that the English universities, usually so meticulous in
producing “collected works”, have been so late to take on Hazlitt.
Hazlitt’s Life of
Napoleon is one of his more obscure works. It is true, too, that he saw
Napoleon as perhaps too uninhibitedly the product of the Revolution. The
Napoleon who sought to restart slavery in Sainte-Domingue is reactionary in the
worst sense. But, at the same time, as Marx thought too, the Napoleon who occupied
much of Germany and Italy brought with him an enlightened form of the state
that was absolutely necessary for modernization – from regulations concerning
abattoirs to modern policing.
In the Life, there’s a
marvellous passage where Hazlitt goes after Southey, that tadpole eater, and
foresees, in spite of himself, the economic backbone of Cold Wars:
“Mr. Southey somewhere
accounts for the distress of the country in 1817 (and probably at present) by
the prhase of “the transition from war to peace”, and emphatically observes,
that the war was a customer to the manufacturers of Birmingham and Sheffeld
alone, to the amount of twenty millions a year. Be it so: but if this were all,
and this were really a benefit and source of riches to the country, why not
continue to be a customer to these manufacturers of steel and brass in peace as
well as war; and having bought and paid for so many cannon and so much
gunpowder, fire the off in the air as well as against the French?”
In fact, in the Cold
War economy in the twentieth century, the development of nuclear weapons
allowed for a twofer – they were highly expensive, highly necessary, and their
very presence mean that they were not to be fired off in the air on any
account. From the economic point of view, they were almost perfect commodities –
luxury and necessity in one.
One of the ways of looking
at the Revolution and the wars that followed is to compare the financing of
these wars with the wars of the 18th century. One of the great
advantages of Britain, in those world wars, was the state of its finances.
Although British GDP was considerably less than France’s, it was France that
was always teetering near backruptcy, since the profligency of the monarchy was
paid for by recurrent bankruptcies of the state. Thus, the interest on loans to
France had to be high – much higher than loans to Britain.
To pursue the Burkian
Cold war into real war, Britain had to radically reorganize itself – which it
did by taking itself off the gold standard. It helped that the financial world
shifted from Amsterdam to London, after the French invaded the Netherlands.
Although to an 18th century mind like Hazlitt’s the English national
debt seemed like a nation-crusher, it turned out that this debt was a great
advantage to Britain.
From 1688 – the year
that James II was deposed – onward, the British instituted a two tier system
for paying for war – short term loans that would be repaid by long term loans.
In this way, the British were able to get past the limits traditionally imposed
by direct payment for war. Instead, the British steadily cultivated a national
debt that was composed almost entirely of old loans, consolidated into long
term ones, for an endless series of wars. But loans aren’t merely negative
things – if they were, nobody would loan, and there would be no bond market.
Rather, by producing a lively bond market, the English spread the debt for
their wars around. To do this, the state had to perform a one/two step – on the
one hand, centralizing organization enough to manage wars, and on the other
hand, decentralizing finance to the extent of divvying its debts up among the
upper bourgeoisie. Thus, when France, with its autocratic model of government
and its dysfunctional parliamentary system, suffered untold misery trying to
pay for its part in this series of wars, the British, whose debt to GDP ration
was on some accounts worse than France, flourished.
Within that one-two
step, Britain, where the financial center of the world was now located, made
its debt a mainstay of the rentier lifestyle.
Here’s what the Cambridge Economic History of Europe says:
“Already in the eighteenth, more strongly in the nineteenth century, there
existed among the British population a wealthy section capable and willing to
invest part of its income in state bonds. Between 1761 and 1820, about 305 per
cent of British public expenditure was financed from this source; between 1689
and 1820 the proportion did not fall as low as 29.5 per cent. This section of
the population derived from these loans an income in the form of annual
interest which grew to a substantial independent source of incomes within the
total economy. Interest due to the wealthier section of the population was
defrayed via the budget mainly from revenues derived from indirect taxes, paid
overwhelmingly by sections of the population in receipt of lower incomes.”
Now, the proper name for
this is looting. War, in Hazlitt’s imagination, was simply loss. This is the
moral image of war. But another image of war is about gain. Gain, it should be
said, or loot, is still something the established poohbahs are ashamed of.
Thus, war is always about principle. When the anti-war peeps said that the war
with Iraq was about blood, this was perceived by all the great poohbahs as laughably
naïve. Of course, in the business press, there was a great excitement about the
chance for profit, but this existed in another discursive universe. When that
universe did obtrude itself on the vision of the poohbahs, it was dubbed
something like free enterprise, to give it that secret ingredient “freedom” –
Freedom, like the phrase No Women and Children Admitted, which the duke and the
dauphin put on their playbills for the Royal Nonesuch, is a lure. “If that don’t
draw em, I don’t know Arkansaw” – said the Duke. Freedom is in that same
category.
The UK version of
looting, with both its internal and external aspects, created a mighty power.
But that power has vanished. As Finton O’Toole observed in his book on Brexit, Britain
without an imperial project is slowly becoming prey to the nationalism – and in
particular, English nationalism – that had been repressed under the British
ideal. Also repressed, I would say, is the idea that the wars are looting
expeditions. In that repression, the compromise image – which O’Toole captures
well – is that of heroic failure. To which the Liz Truss fiasco aligns itself
all too well.
“The grand balls-up is
not new, and in English historical memory it is not shameful. Most of the modern
English heroes, after all, are complete screw-ups. The exploits that have
loomed largest in English consciousness since the nineteenth century are
retreats or disasters: Sir John Moore’s evacuation of Corunna in the Peninsular
War, the Charge of the Light Brigade, the doomed Franklin expedition, ‘Scott of
the Antarctic’, the ‘last stand’ against the Zulus at Isandlwana, Gordon of
Khartoum, the Somme, the flight from Dunkirk. This culture of heroic failure
Barczewski defines as ‘a conscious sense of celebration of the striving for an
object that was not attained’. She points, for example, to the ten memorial
statues in Waterloo Place, a key site flanking the great processional route up
the Mall towards Buckingham Palace: five relate to the disastrous Crimean War,
one is of Franklin and one is of Captain Robert Falcon Scott, who died with
four of his men having failed to get to the South Pole before Roald Amundsen’s
pragmatically planned and unromantic Norwegian expedition.
Oddly, the leaders of
the Leave movement often seem to relish the prospect of just such a failure. It
is as if the entire enterprise was undertaken under the sign of a phrase of
John Major’s, the former Tory PM, who when asked about some Thatcherite policy
he was implementing replied: ‘if it isn’t hurting, it isn’t working.’”
Heroic failures past,
heroic failures future – such seems to be the impulse under the surface of
Brexit Britain. Combined with Truss’s open economics of looting by the very
wealthy, things are going to plan – that is, going to hell in a handbasket. All
hands stand by as we salute the coffins!
Comments