In praise of Gregoire Chayamou: macronism predicted!

Philosophy almost always
follows the event. The French revolution and Napoleon come first: then Hegel.
In a rare inversion of
this order, Gregoire Chamayou’s The Ungovernable Society: a genealogy of
authoritarian liberalism came first, in 2014, and then Macron.
Chamayou is one of the
rare philosophers to follow Foucault’s work and actually do research. In Chamayou’s
case, the research is on one of the turning points of the seventies – the emergence,
within enterprises, consulting firms and conservative think tanks, of a grand
strategy to fight back against civil rights movement, unions, and the formation
of counter or at least a-capitalistic organizations. Although Chamayou does not
talk about nudgery – the special addition to the mix identified with the Obama
era – his diagnosis of, say, dialogue as a strategy by established power
to make itself seem open and to label its opponents as extremists is uncannily
predictive of the Macron strategy that has come so undone this year in the
legislatives.
One can read the book
as a horror story, or as a cynical affirmation of all that we already know. A
particularly vivid illustration of this is in the chapter on Nestle’s discovery
of dialogue. Nestle, as people of a certain age – my age – will remember, was
making tons of money from powder baby formula, marketing in areas, like Southern India, Central Africa,
etc., where water was generally polluted, sometimes enormously polluted – due of
course to the marketing of products from another multinational, Monsanto, among
others. When this issue was brought up, Nestle dismissed it - which aroused
fury among certain groups, which launched a boycott. Of course, in Switzerland
Nestle used the tried and true method – suing distributors of pamphlets urging
the boycott – to try to censor this (not an instance of cancel culture – cancel
culture would only be involved if boycotters said nasty things about
celebrities huckstering Nestle products. We have to remember, cancel culture
targets people who are un-fireable, thus giving them a victim status that results
in NYT op eds and cocktail party chatter) The boycott, especially in the U.S.,
started catching on – or at least the rhetoric directed against Nestle.
Chamayou went through the archives of the people who were hired to undo the
damage. It is there he found many communications about the need for dialogue –
not dialogue involving third world women giving their kids corrupted baby
formula, of course, but dialogue with “respectable” leaders of the boycott, or
at least names in the liberal humanitarian set, that would have the strategic
effect of creating respectability for those willing to “compromise”, and thus
making those who weren’t seem like extremists who had … refused dialogue!
Things go swimmingly, dialogue becomes a value in itself, which is always a
good thing, as it allowed Nestle to go on selling its products while giving it
the seal of approval of dialogue partners.
Transpose this to
2019, when Macron went on a “listening” tour in response to the Gilets Jaunes,
and one finds the same thing – the need for “dialogue”, the finding of venues
in which the dialogue would be managed the right way, Macron’s creating an
image of a leader who listens, etc.
Cynicism only goes so
far, however. Here one must supplement Chamayou with the invaluable essay by
Erwin Goffman. Cooling the Mark out, from 1952. The problem with the boycotters,
dissidents, unemployed disgruntled and dirty masses is that they might feel
used. And this, of course, is the problem with marks in a confidence game. Ideally,
they will not see through the game, and thus the con men can take to the road,
trusting that they will not be caught.
“Sometimes, however, a
mark is not quite prepared to accept his loss as a gain in experience and to
say and do nothing about his venture. He may feel moved to complain to the
police or to chase after the operators. In the terminology of the trade, the
mark may squawk, beef, or come through. From the operators' point of view, this
kind of behavior is bad for business. It gives the members of the mob a bad
reputation with such police as have not. yet been fixed and with marks who have
not yet been taken. In order to avoid this adverse publicity, an additional
phase is sometimes added at the end of the play. It is called cooling the mark
out After the blowoff has occurred, one of the operators stays with the mark
and makes an effort to keep the anger of the mark within manageable and
sensible proportions. The operator stays behind his teammates in the capacity
of what might be called a cooler and exercises upon the mark the art of
consolation. An attempt is made to define the situation for the mark in a way
that makes it easy for him to accept the inevitable and quietly go home. The
mark is given instruction in the philosophy of taking a loss.”
As we all know, the
coolers of the mark have an institutional position: they are, collectively, the
establishment press. And that is their main job – to cool out the marks who
bear, in their wounded lives, the impress of the organized con game that is
politics in the era of democracy’s decline. In Macron’s case, there was an
impressive array of coolers – from Le Monde to Figaro, from BMTV to Le Causeur.
But the problem, for Macronia, is that the coolers themselves have interests. It
might be in their interest – as it is in the interest of the owner of BMTV – to
crown Zemour king. It might be that they can’t persuade their journalists to
keep going along. Liberation, for instance, has moved away from Serge July’s
neo-liberalism by sheer self-interest – July’s generation isn’t going to buy
the rag, and the journalists who write for it just can’t stomach the sheer idiocy
anymore – unless of course they can secure rich gigs with Institut Montaigne.
So, France is going
through the era of cooling the mark out, and the bumps are going to be wild.
