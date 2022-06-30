Dred Scott returns, motherfuckers

It is almost eerie how the abortion decision follows the old paradigm of the slave versus "free" states. There is a story in the NYT with this paragraph:

"A top anti-abortion lobbying group, the National Right to Life Committee, recently proposed model legislation for states that would make it a crime to pass along information “by telephone, the internet or any other medium of communication” that is used to terminate a pregnancy."



That follows, to the letter, the Southern slaveholder doctrine about abolitionist literature. There was an article in Lithub a few years ago about the way Southern states censored the abolitionists:

"South Carolina was one of four southern states that outlawed the abolitionist writings in their jurisdictions. Slaveholders tended to justify such reactions by appealing to patriotic service at the expense of law. Some accused the postal system of supporting abolitionist endeavors."

I suppose it is one of those dialectical hiccups that the slaveowner cause - in this case, making women the wards of the state - is led by a black justice, Clarence Thomas.

When one right is flushed down the toilet, others will follow. Make no mistake about that: unless the Supreme Court's executioner judges are impeached or disobeyed, freedom in the U.S. will soon decline to the level of all those "shithole" countries that Americans think they are superior to.