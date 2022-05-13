sometimes an ugly thought becomes a poem - Karen Chamisso

The penis sadness of so many men
Who ran in their youth in packs
With fee fie fo and fee fie fum
Confusing sex with jumping jacks
Settles like a pall on their older faces
- The judges, lawyers, the ceo
The aging blade’s jowly disgraces
The thirty-somes nowhere to go.
As pity to pain, so I’ve been taught,
Is the tribute we must as Christians pay
I try to summon up tears for the lot,
Those dogs in their winter play
This little piggy went to market
This little piggy went home
And wrote oink oink oink on his walls
Brooding on his sweetmeats all alone.
- Karen Chamisso
