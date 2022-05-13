sometimes an ugly thought becomes a poem - Karen Chamisso

With fee fie fo and fee fie fum

Who ran in their youth in packs

The penis sadness of so many men

The thirty-somes nowhere to go.

- The judges, lawyers, the ceo

Settles like a pall on their older faces

As pity to pain, so I’ve been taught,

Is the tribute we must as Christians pay

I try to summon up tears for the lot,