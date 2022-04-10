macron: same old same old

Same old, same old. Macron's little ruse - taking the air out of the election by not campaigning - worked. He got the opponent he wanted. So a man who is really disliked, personally and politically, has taken the presidency of France twice. One of the unexpected results of a second round election is it elevates minority candidates. Macron's first round result - 28 percent - is a real gauge of his popularity. It is now an election between a toxic dump and a nuclear reactor accident.

I've talked to a friend who thinks Macron has stabbed the French political pattern of demonstrating and pushing the government through the heart. Which would mean, given the french system, an absolutely autocratic president. My friend might be right. I don't see it, though. Macron is going to try to push through a generally disliked and absurdly wealthy friendly agenda. I think he is going to fail.