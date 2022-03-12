November 12, 1859: at the Cirque Napoléon - a poem by Karen Chamisso

Léotard “qui tenait le spectateur
sous l’empire d’un Plaisir
indefinissible »
did not die on the flying trapeze
in some circus tragedy.
He died of smallpox
after inventing a new thrill altogether
at the same time Baudelaire changed the weather
of the modern.
Baudelaire doesn’t mention him at all
-
while his “memoirs”, an illiterate scrawl
bring out a snide
remark from the Goncourts.
“… la hardiesse des sauts périlleux
L’imprévu des case-cou”
-an alexandrine arrested
in mid-motion
a caesura crossed, from
one bar to the other.
His suit, which showed
the effortless bother
of the muscular ripple
of his too mortal flesh
was named for him. In the
brief spasm
of his flip and grab,
orgasm
washed across the
faces of the gaslit crowd.
Did Emma B. in outtake
carry home some sense
of the sex in this
suspense
a syncopation lost?
Comments