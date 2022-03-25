Losing the plot

In Adam’s
school, some enterprising publisher has given away a bunch of new kid’s books
and the teacher has assigned the task of reviewing them to the kids. To help
the kids figure out what “review” means, they have a helpful sheet that asks questions
about the plot, the pictures, and even what the parents think of the book –
clever, that one.
These are
all fictional books. The question about the plot is: in a few sentences, describe
the story in the book – Resume l’histoire
dans quelques lignes. The story – here l’histoire – is, I take it, a proxy
for plot. In the very convenient Dictionary of Untranslateables, the section on
plot is under the entry “erzaehlen”. The
entry, like all of the entries, goes muchly into the etymology and philology of
key words, and sorts out the diegesis from narration:
“If diegesis is the recounted
world as it appears in a fiction, narration is the universe in which one
recounts, that is, the set of acts and narrative procedures that give rise
to and govern this fictive universe. This distinction, analytic in nature,
requires that we do not confuse the different instances and levels of a
narrative fiction…”
This quietly imposes a set
theoretical imprint on the analysis of composition, and is handy, although, as
the entry emphasizes, language dependent – and dependent on the historical
epoch. The Greeks, the standard philological reference, have many words related
to telling a story, but lack the set theoretical bias: “In addition, récit
is one of the possible translations of a certain number of Greek words, in
particular muthos [μῦθος], which, when distinguished from logos [λόγος]
( rational language ), can also be rendered in French by mythe; when
distinguished from ergon [ἔϱγον] ( act ), by parole; when
distinguished from diêgêsis [διήγησις] ( simple narration ), by récit
dialogué; when distinguished from êthos [ἦθος] ( character ), by fable;
when distinguished from historia [ἱστοϱία] ( narrativeof facts ), by fiction.”
Now that we have made things clear
as mud, these are, in effect, the concepts set in motion when you ask a child –
or anybody else – to give in shortened form an account of a story. Myself, I
had to do this often when I wrote small reviews for Publishers Weekly (the rule
was make the review between 260 and 300 words, as I remember it – with 300
being discouraged. In that space we were supposed to give an account of the muthos,
the logos, the diegesis, the ethos, and tell the reader if it was thumbs up or
down). I had difficulty with all those elements, partly because it is hard to
cover all the twists and turns in most novels or short story collections,
partly because thumbs up or down doesn’t really cut it – I could dislike a book
that I thought was good, for instance.
In 1980, Penelope Fitzgerald, who knew
more about writing for a living than most people, wrote an essay, “Following
the plot” for the London Review of Books. It is a fascinating essay, beginning
with a recit about her trip to Mexico – a trip that has puzzled her biographers
(Lucy Scholes wrote a nice piece about this for Granta: https://granta.com/peripatetic-penelope-fitzgerald/).
At the end of this fascinating digression (etymologically, a stepping away from
the path – which is precisely not “following”), Fitzgerald reflects on the reason
that she did not use this material for a story: “I take it that the novel proceeds from truth and
re-creates truth, but my story, even at this stage, gives me the impression of
turning fiction into fiction. Is it the legacy, or the silver, or the Latin
American background, testing ground of so many 20th-century writers? I know that in any case I could
never make it respectable (by which I mean probable) enough to be believed as a
novel. Reality has proved treacherous. ‘Unfortunate are the adventures which
are never narrated.’
Reality,
here, has quietly parted company with belief, respectability and the probable.
Who is the believer here who turns atheist at this potential novel?
Fitzgerald,
who fell through the class system like a stone, and bounced back because she
was not a stone, knew very well that what is probable for one set is improbable
for another – for instance, the set that actually lives and writes in Mexico,
as opposed to London. The treacherousness of reality cannot be sieved out of
the novel, but it can be domesticated.
The
last paragraph of Fitzgerald’s essay is, I believe, a brilliant piece of English
prose that wraps up the problem of the plot in terms of family class and money –
which is always what it is about.
“In
the novel’s domain, plots were the earliest and the poorest relations to
arrive. For the last two hundred years there have been repeated attempts to get
them to leave, or, at least, to confine themselves to satire, fantasy and
dream. Picaresque novels, however, both Old and new, are a kind of gesture
towards them, acknowledging that although you can easily spend your whole life
wandering about, you can’t do so in a book without recurrent coincidences and,
after all, a return. And the readers of books like plots. That, too, is worth
consideration.”
