on not liking the term "postmodern"

I’ve never liked the
term “postmodern”. Or, in fact, all its children and cousins – the posties.
Post-truth, post-stucturalism, etc. It is the gang that couldn’t shoot straight
in my book. Yet, I like Lyotard’s postmodern writing, even if I do not understand
the slippery conceptual tegument that allows Lyotard to say: “A work can become
modern only if it is first postmodern.”
Why postmodern rather
than, say, modern-less? If what is modern is outdated, indeed archaic – an
affinity between which is, in Kenner’s The Pound Era, insisted upon – I’d
suggest that the break, if there is one, is between the progressive idea of
modernity and the contemporary, in which an engulfing simultaneity elevates
accident and chance as the deities that watch over us. Nemesis has return to
watch on the city walls, or at least in numerous Netflix series. The
contemporary is not some sort of debasement and chaos – it can well engulf the
past, much to the puzzling distress of those who are both 100 percent against
moral relativism and 100 percent against “judging the past by our current
standards”.
I’d even posit that
there is a history of the contemporary that goes from rumor to the printing
press, the industrial basis for the newspaper and the “news”.
Comments