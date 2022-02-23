Monica's juvenalia (or do I mean juvenilia?)

-their mothers all raised them to be little Elvis.

Ending up saying, ”it depends on what sex is”

Who never stuck a finger in my pie

And have loved to bask in some Nero’s eye

I’m just such another dixiecup ingenue

Monica Lewinski, I think of you!

And all the elders go tsk tsk tsk.

Cherchez the bitch! Cherchez the bitch!

Cherchez the bitch! Cherchez the bitch !

Waiting for a shipload of cargo

Swinging his dick like a pirate in port

Were transcribed in the Elders report

While all the Neros chase around all their desks

The immanently gropeable, babes babes babes

You were the witch, the problem, the dress

And your friends are all FBI slaves.