She sings on her own blue guitar - Karen Chamisso

She sings her own song on the blue guitar

Out of the world of money and pest control I, the heavenly one, rose up and spoke the truth Vermin are hidden in Nineveh’s every wall, And poison works best on the youth

I have learned to bear the mourning of others And see the termites as unmourning beasts They have no concept of their mothers And they make no saddening maddening bleats.

My Daddy told me that my boyfriend Jack Who technically worked for Dad’s company – and mine – Was just my way of getting back At mom and him, and was not at all divine,

just an operator who had the good luck to stick his hand up the skirt of the boss’s daughter. I was seventeen - he was my first fuck. We lay coupled on a bed of insect slaughter

And smoked a spliff, and made our plan But like any boss’s daughter I soon had my fill. I’ve since married an acceptable man And divorced and married another still

And Jack is no doubt with Jill in their house Somewhere in the metro Hotlanta burbs. We are all divine – human and louse But do we ever get what we deserve?