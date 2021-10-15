Party time, #15 - a poem by Karen Chamisso





“For look how oft I kiss the water under” -

o claustrophobic opulence of this bathroom mirror

Undine undone among the social blunders

Look at me. Look at me! Get a little nearer.

Echo leans blonde and tall among the messes

Pines behind a cigarette and stalks out

Someone says the key to unlock this party’s wildernesses

Is lost. A couple start to shout

In the corner at each other.

“Nought is left but voice and bones.”

In the morning she gets a call from her mother.

Why is this gal all alone?