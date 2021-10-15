Party time, #15 - a poem by Karen Chamisso

“For look how oft I
kiss the water under” -
o claustrophobic
opulence of this bathroom mirror
Undine undone among the social blunders
Look at me. Look at
me! Get a little nearer.
Echo leans blonde and tall among the messes
Pines behind a
cigarette and stalks out
Someone says the key
to unlock this party’s wildernesses
Is lost. A couple
start to shout
In the corner at each
other.
“Nought is left but
voice and bones.”
In the morning she
gets a call from her mother.
Why is this gal all
alone?
