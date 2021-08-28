Poem by Karen Chamisso

Not to have been born at all

Was never on the menu,

Oedipus. As you may recall

A little patience, a little tenue

Maybe waiving the right of way

And you would have stubbed

Through your day

Just fine. But you flubbed

Your road rage, buddy.

Not Jocasta’s error.

The queen could have studied

Her newborn’s terror

screaming down the shadowed halls,

then landed a knife in her hubby’s neck –

but here you are without eyeballs

waiting for the check

with your greatest hits behind you.

No regrets. Even in my brief

untidy life, I too

may come to taste similar grief.