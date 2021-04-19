Geography lesson
The clams clamor on the shore
I walk by – a tempus fugitive
leaving behind a bitch’s spoor.
This is life. This is how I live.
We’re all undressed in its big blue eye
- that ill named, that surly Pacific.
Our tsunami will come by and by
- divorce, mass shooting, penny panic
of all the investments we should never have made.
isn’t this life? This is how I live
among tanned life guards in their umbrella shade
the beach is a tempus fugitive.
I’m an Atlantic girl. I see Europe
I see Africa. This is how I live.
I’ve come to Cali and I’ve lost my scope.
I’m homesick, I’m – a tempus fugitive.
- Karen Chamisso
