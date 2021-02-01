Philosophy and the crossword puzzle

Popular Posts Handwriting I don’t remember my first writing lessons. The bubble and squeak of my first letters, those wobbly circles and jerkily disproportionate l...

Dis-identification politics To judge that a thing is bad is a philosophical task, but in the novel of real life, we more often judge that a person is bad. We more oft...

my canon - a poem by Karen Chamisso My canon What’s Uh huh Uh Huh Among all the best that has been said and thought? In what canon Is it to be sought? That...