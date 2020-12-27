Love come out, I said, and fight
I’ve got the gloves, I’ve learned the pace
- Honey child, I’ll uncork my right
And land you on your bitchass face.
The cutgal in my corner heart
Said, that bitch is for the taking
Follow my plan from the start
And we’ll see who’s faking.
Straight up, take her every blow
And bury it in your body.
And by round ten she’ll start to show
She’s grown old and flabby.
The bell went off: I
was fifteen
And then it rang every
year or so.
Although at thirty, in between
2 lovers, I almost fell to her strongest blow
And almost lost it to
an opened vein.
At last at forty, the strategy
Paid off. Tired, limping with pain
Love fell, leaving me on my mattress free.
I turned to bow to the cheering crowd
- but they had long left and the silence was loud.
- Karen Chamisso
