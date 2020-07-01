Total Pageviews

Wednesday, July 01, 2020

GROPING THE TROPE





The poet sings – or so she used to
And there are those who’ve returned to guitar
Or drums to sing the things that are


While others never finished piano lessons.
Otherwise poets are silent as Quakers
And all that song stuff is for fakers


Unless, as I do, whispering and claw voiced
They sample the goods to have a taste
- roll their tongue over the cut and paste


My muse is mainly a tick in the mind
Which throws out of hem my rants and pleas
- fr’instance, this here poem is one of these.


- Karen Chamisso


