The clerks of literature

The literature of the moralistes, a literature which is, at the center, a reflection on character, is the great ancestor of the literature of the clerks, the marginal Daoist tradition that runs from the clerk Charles Lamb to the clerk Franz Kafka. Clerk - from, according to Larousse, the greek klêrikos, klêros, "fonction de prêtre". The priest's secular descendents, that intermediary class, all the secretaries, accountants, salesmen, bureaucrats which filled in the function of relating the manufactorer to the laborer, the store to the consumer, the bureaucrat to the citizen. In the broad sense, the sense still used by Julian Benda in his famous 1920s screed, La Trahison des clercs, the intellectual class that secularized the priesthood. Benda's book was translated into English as |The treason of the intellectuals - so much had English lost the the larger sense of the clerk which was once familiar to Chaucer.
Benda did not, I think, have a very firm grasp of Marx's Capital - it was not in his canon, it was repulsive to his thinking. But I find the larger notion of the clerk in the age of capitalism - and bureaucratic socialism - benefits from Marx's work on the system of circulation. It is in that perpetual transfer, a transfer without miracles, eucharistic or otherwise, that we can spy on the clerk's ambiance.
Character, for the clerks, is a ruin, a roofless and desecrated temple, an archaeological site – the clerks all respond, in one way or another, to the Bartleby principle: I would prefer not to. The world of the clerks reflects fully the two removes that characterize the modern – the remove from nature and from production – both removes, of course, managed by Capital. The clerks inherit the moralists lack of systematicity (the idea of the essai, of experience as a trial, an experiment), but among the clerks that lack has turned to hatred. And this hatred, what is it? It is hatred of the dominance of substitution, a fear of losing their interiority, their difference, completely to substitution. It is a fear that arises from their place as agents of circulation, in Marx’s terms.
Without the clerk, it is impossible to imagine literature in the modern era – defined as that era in which the patronage system of the court and the noble collapsed, and that new thing, the philosophe or intellectual, was surrendered to the market and to the various bureaucracies of governance. The clerk becomes, in the Great Transformation (to an industrial and market economy as named by Karl Polanyi), a more or less self-conscious agent of circulation. In the twentieth century, the middle manager, the director of paper flows and corporate directives, of sales forces and business self help initiatives, is the male hero of Joseph Heller’s Something happens and – in the great novel of this moment in the decline of the middle manager – William Gaddis’s JR. Ben Kafka looks back on this phenomenon in The Demon of Writing: the powers and failures of paperwork. In a pretty masterful piece of interpretation, Kafka shows how the role of paperwork in Tocquevillle’s life and works – how his meditation on the increase and burgeoning typology of the documents of the bureaucracy was traced, by him, to the French revolution as a decisive break from the Ancien Regime. And how the relative elbow room in American bureaucracies was something Tocqueville also noted. In reviewing a book about administration work written by one Louis-Antoine Macarel, an official in the postal department, Tocqueville even provided a metaphor that resonates in his time and in ours – and that functions in the background of many modernist texts:
““[he] takes us step by step down the immense ladder on which are placed one on lop of another, without confusion but almost without end, the multitude of functionaries who compose among us the administrative hierarchy, from the king to the least agent of authority.”
One can even hypothesize that the emergence of the crime novel, with its central figure, the detective, is a kind of libidinal dream of escaping from hierarchy to some direct moment – the solution of the crime being, above all, a solution, a thing of numerous ambiguities and dubious success in the real structure of business and state bureaucracies.
I should say more about this topic, which I have thought about, partly because of my own experience as a part time secretary in various companies, for years. The clerk is dialectically riven – both the promoter of those routines that, in the countryside, the factory, and the store, generated a capitalist mentality, and the first responders to the elevation of the level of alienation this entailed. The clerks are the poets of the routinized world.
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