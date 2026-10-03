I haven't tuned into the NYT gurgling their macronist responses to the police violence against the Lyceens yet. But I have seen a lot of the videos - including a video of an insane police charge at our school, Voltaire - and I've seen the vids of heartening demonstrations of support by parents and workers that are now all around - except of course on French fox tv, which is a phantasmagoria of redfaced racists yelling shit.
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Saturday, October 03, 2026
Pour des lyceens!
Tuesday is the day when the unions and the parents and the high school kids - the lyceens - are taking to the streets. I've been officially informed that we are going out in the streets too.
We are obviously at a dead level in this weird century - the American president, convincted of rape, sending his love out to the Cornell rapists, and the French president, who never met a cop thug that he didn't love, cheering on the flying squads as they take down protesting 16 year olds. At least in the latter case, however, I'm pretty sure that things are going to wind up like they did for the Gilets Jaunes - that is, Macron will try to bribe his way out of this situation while guarding the only thing he really cares about, i.e., making sure the superwealthy are not ever really taxed.
Dead levels everywhere. But we are not dead yet. Meanwhile I'm going to listen to the Who's Baba O'reilly (teenage wasteland) this fine morning.
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Pour des lyceens!
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